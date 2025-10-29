ETV Bharat / state

Mohammed Azharuddin Likely To Be Included In Telangana Cabinet

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin is likely to be inducted into the Telangana Cabinet. He is likely to be sworn in as the minister on October 31, Congress sources said.

This comes two months after the Telangana Cabinet nominated him as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor’s quota. No official word has emerged from the party or the cricketer-turned-politician. Congress sources said that Azharuddin is likely to be made an MLC within six months of taking oath as a minister.

Congress has recently announced Naveen Yadav as the party's candidate for the ensuing bypoll to the Telangana legislative assembly from Jubilee Hills constituency. Sources added that Azharuddin’s induction into the Cabinet will finally give representation to the Muslim community.

During the election campaign, the BRS had been targeting the Congress party for what it called ‘deceiving’ the Muslim community and also 'betraying' Azharuddin. The Cabinet was formed on December 7, 2023, with the swearing-in of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and 11 ministers.