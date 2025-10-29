Mohammed Azharuddin Likely To Be Included In Telangana Cabinet
Speculation is rife that the former right-handed batter is likely to be inducted into the Telangana Cabinet
Published : October 29, 2025 at 7:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin is likely to be inducted into the Telangana Cabinet. He is likely to be sworn in as the minister on October 31, Congress sources said.
This comes two months after the Telangana Cabinet nominated him as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor’s quota. No official word has emerged from the party or the cricketer-turned-politician. Congress sources said that Azharuddin is likely to be made an MLC within six months of taking oath as a minister.
Congress has recently announced Naveen Yadav as the party's candidate for the ensuing bypoll to the Telangana legislative assembly from Jubilee Hills constituency. Sources added that Azharuddin’s induction into the Cabinet will finally give representation to the Muslim community.
During the election campaign, the BRS had been targeting the Congress party for what it called ‘deceiving’ the Muslim community and also 'betraying' Azharuddin. The Cabinet was formed on December 7, 2023, with the swearing-in of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and 11 ministers.
The present cabinet comprises 15 members, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and there is no representation for minorities. After a long delay, the Cabinet was expanded on June 8, 2025, with the induction of three ministers. The Congress leadership, however, kept three posts vacant. The State Cabinet can have a maximum of 18 ministers, including the Chief Minister.
Azharuddin, also a former President of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), was elected to the Lok Sabha from Moradabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh in 2009, a few months after he joined the Congress. The Congress had fielded him from Rajasthan’s Ton-Sawai Madhopur in 2014, but he lost the election.
In 2018, he was appointed as the Working President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. He had campaigned for the party in the 2018 Assembly elections, but the party did not field him in either the Assembly or Lok Sabha polls. He unsuccessfully contested the Telangana Assembly polls in 2023 when he lost from the Jubilee Hills constituency.
Azharuddin captained India in the 1992, 1996 and 1999 ODI World Cups.