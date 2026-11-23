ETV Bharat / state

Azamgarh Youth Undergoes Ordeal In Bahrain For Possessing Chunauti With Lime And Tobacco

Azamgarh: This could prove to be the costliest chunauti with slaked lime and chewing tobacco for Saurabh Rai of Azamgarh. This youth from Bhawrupur village under Ahraula Police Station area was detained in Bahrain for possession of the chunauti and was released almost 20 days later after paying a fine and legal expenses that ran close to Rs 18 lakh in Indian currency.

He returned home on Saturday, changing flights from Bahrain, Dubai and Chennai to Delhi, from where he came by road. "I was not aware that carrying a chunauti with tobacco and lime was illegal in Bahrain. I had nothing to do with Bahrain as I was headed to Dammam in Saudi Arabia, for which the flights were closed," he told ETV Bharat as he recounted his ordeal at the hands of the Customs Department and the Bahrain Police.

"They used to come and ask me whether the articles were for sale or consumption. I used to tell them that they were for consumption, and they would lock me up. I was kept in a room with a five-tonne air conditioner running at a temperature of 16 degrees Celsius. I had only a thin sheet to cover myself," he recounted.

He also stated that he fell sick because of this.

Saurabh said that he was detained on October 29 and the Customs Department personnel had confiscated his mobile phone and bag. He was then handed over to the Bahrain Police and Criminal Investigation Department.

He alleged that the majority of the officers there were Pakistanis who showed a partisan attitude towards him. "They said, 'You guys come to loot Bahrain'," claimed Saurabh.