ETV Bharat / state

Man, Recruited Deceitfully Into Russian Army, Dies; His Family Cremate His Uniform In UP's Azamgarh

Azamgarh: It was a cremation with no body not even the remains of the deceased. But the family of Yogendra Yadav of Khojapur Madhopatti village under Kandharapur police station of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgrarh district, had not only to endure the pain of his death but also cremating his uniform, that too of the Russian Army.

Like hundreds from across Uttar Pradesh, Yogendra too fell into the trap of agents who take job-seekers to Russia on the pretext of arranging a well-paying job for them but instead get them enrolled in the nation's Army. The youth, instead of working at a company, end up fighting a war that has nothing to do with them or their nation. Yogendra's family is furious and demands the agent who caused his death be hanged.

Ashish Yadav, Yogendra's younger brother, said an agent named Vinod Yadav from Mau had trapped his brother. "He took him with the promise of a job as a guard and sent him to Russia," he said.

File photo of Yogendra Yadav (ETV Bharat)

On January 15, 2024, Yogendra and few others left for Russia with Vinod and two other agents named Sumit, and Dushyant. They were taken there with the promise of a job of guard or helper. But once they reached Russia, they were given a month's training and then recruited into the army for combat, said Ashish.