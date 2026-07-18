Man, Recruited Deceitfully Into Russian Army, Dies; His Family Cremate His Uniform In UP's Azamgarh
The family of Yogendra Yadav demanded death for the agent who sent him there on the pretext of a job.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Azamgarh: It was a cremation with no body not even the remains of the deceased. But the family of Yogendra Yadav of Khojapur Madhopatti village under Kandharapur police station of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgrarh district, had not only to endure the pain of his death but also cremating his uniform, that too of the Russian Army.
Like hundreds from across Uttar Pradesh, Yogendra too fell into the trap of agents who take job-seekers to Russia on the pretext of arranging a well-paying job for them but instead get them enrolled in the nation's Army. The youth, instead of working at a company, end up fighting a war that has nothing to do with them or their nation. Yogendra's family is furious and demands the agent who caused his death be hanged.
Ashish Yadav, Yogendra's younger brother, said an agent named Vinod Yadav from Mau had trapped his brother. "He took him with the promise of a job as a guard and sent him to Russia," he said.
On January 15, 2024, Yogendra and few others left for Russia with Vinod and two other agents named Sumit, and Dushyant. They were taken there with the promise of a job of guard or helper. But once they reached Russia, they were given a month's training and then recruited into the army for combat, said Ashish.
Ashish said he last spoke to his brother in May 2024. "Since then, there has been no trace of him. My brother had told me over the phone that he had been injured in the war with Ukraine on May 9, 2024. We tried hard to get information on him from the embassy but in vain," he said.
Ashish said several others from the district also went missing in Russia. "So people from our village and others raised funds and sent two persons to Russia to inquire about their whereabouts but they failed. We've been worried ever since," he said.
However, the skeletons of two individuals, killed in the Russia-Ukraine war were found and it was followed by the news of Yogendra's death. Sunil Kumar Yadav, a family member said he received a call recently and was informed that Yogendra had died. "The caller said his body or skeleton cannot be found because he had been blown up in an explosion," he said.
The caller further told Sunil that Yogendra's uniform is being sent to his family and they can collect it from the district administration. "We went to the District Magistrate's office, where we we were given his uniform," Sunil said. He said Yogendra's family took his uniform to Chandrama Rishi Ashram and performed the last rites.
Yogendra is survived by three girls-Muskan (18), Charvi, (13) and Chahat (8) and a boy-Arya (11).
On Friday, a large crowd gathered at Yogendra's home. A photo of Yogendra was placed on a table with his name preceded by Shahid (martyr).
Also Read
After Long Wait, Mortal Remains Of Two Men Killed In Russia-Ukraine War Reach Home In Uttar Pradesh