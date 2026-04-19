ETV Bharat / state

Azamgarh Native Among Four Held By Delhi Police For Planning IED Attacks

Azamgarh: Azamgarh's name has again surfaced in connection with a terror plot after Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested four men from Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra for allegedly conspiring to execute major terror activities at sensitive locations across the country.

According to police, the prime suspect, Mosaib Ahmed alias Sonu, is a native of Sikandarpur Aima Sardaha under Maharajganj police station area of ​​Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. Presently, nobody resides at his ancestral home, an official said. His family had sold the house 15 years ago and has since been living outside the district, he added. Neighbors said Mosaib lives in Mumbai.

The other suspects have been identified as Mosaib Ahmed alias Sonu, Mohammad Hamad, Sheikh Imran and Mohammad Sohail, an official said.

Police said, two remote controls and materials used for manufacturing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered from one of the suspects. The suspects were attempting to establish connections with 'digital sleeper cells' through various groups operating on the internet. Within these groups, they shared information on methods for constructing bombs using toy cars and details concerning components such as ball bearings, remote controls and nails, police said.