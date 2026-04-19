Azamgarh Native Among Four Held By Delhi Police For Planning IED Attacks
Another suspect, Sheikh Imran, had conducted a recce in Delhi in December 2025 and posted Red Fort's photograph, depicting a 'black flag' hoisted atop.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
Azamgarh: Azamgarh's name has again surfaced in connection with a terror plot after Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested four men from Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra for allegedly conspiring to execute major terror activities at sensitive locations across the country.
According to police, the prime suspect, Mosaib Ahmed alias Sonu, is a native of Sikandarpur Aima Sardaha under Maharajganj police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. Presently, nobody resides at his ancestral home, an official said. His family had sold the house 15 years ago and has since been living outside the district, he added. Neighbors said Mosaib lives in Mumbai.
The other suspects have been identified as Mosaib Ahmed alias Sonu, Mohammad Hamad, Sheikh Imran and Mohammad Sohail, an official said.
Police said, two remote controls and materials used for manufacturing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered from one of the suspects. The suspects were attempting to establish connections with 'digital sleeper cells' through various groups operating on the internet. Within these groups, they shared information on methods for constructing bombs using toy cars and details concerning components such as ball bearings, remote controls and nails, police said.
According to the Delhi Police, chat logs recovered from these suspects reveal they were radicalised by the ideologies of 'Jihad' and 'Ghazwa-e-Hind.' Along with promoting terrorist organisations on social media, they were actively engaged in recruiting youths to participate in anti-national activities.
Among the four suspects, Sheikh Imran had conducted a recce of sensitive areas in Delhi in December 2025. He had posted a photograph of the Red Fort on social media, which had been digitally edited to depict a "black flag" hoisted atop the historic monument, an official said.
Chirag Jain, the Superintendent of Police (Rural) for Azamgarh, confirmed that Mosaib Ahmed was indeed arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell but clarified that the arrest did not take place within Azamgarh. While Mosaib hails from the Maharajganj police station area, his family had relocated and been living outside the district for several years.
Earlier, investigators probing the 2025 Delhi car blast incident had identified a link to Mirza Shadab Baig, a native of Azamgarh, who was connected to major terror attacks in India.
Also Read