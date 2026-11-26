ETV Bharat / state

Azam Wished Akhilesh Spent 6 Months In Jail To Learn Hardships, SP Chief Says He Felt Veteran's Pain

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday said he sometimes "wished" Akhilesh Yadav had spent six months in jail to understand the hardships of incarceration, prompting the party president to say he had felt the veteran leader's pain from time to time.

Khan also recounted the trauma of being separated from his son Abdullah during a prison transfer, saying he feared they might never meet again.

Speaking at the launch of the Samajwadi Party's manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections here, Khan said he would sometimes tell Abdullah and others in jail that he wished Yadav, too, could experience imprisonment for a brief while to understand the conditions and emotional trauma faced by inmates.

"My heart wished Akhilesh ji, too, could come to jail for six months, so he could know how the days and nights pass and what one goes through," Khan said in a rhetorical remark.

After the manifesto unveiling, when journalists asked for his reaction to Khan's account of his prison experience, Yadav said, "He is a member of our party and our family. I have felt his pain from time to time."

During his speech, Yadav also referred to Khan's remarks about prison conditions, saying he had spoken to the veteran leader. He said the best jail in Etawah had been built during the Samajwadi Party government and that efforts would be made to improve prison infrastructure in the future.

Speaking at the event, Khan said the most painful part of his incarceration was having to see his young son remain in jail alongside him for years. He also described the uncertainty over Abdullah's whereabouts after being separated from him during a prison transfer.

Earlier, referring to Khan's expectations from the manifesto, Yadav had assured the senior leader that whatever was required to fulfil its promises would be done.

Responding to a question on whether Khan could expect relief from cases registered against him if the SP comes to power, Yadav referred to what he described as hardships caused by false cases and alleged misuse of official machinery.