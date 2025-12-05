Azam Khan's Son Sentenced To Seven Years Jail, Fined Rs 50,000 In Dual Passport Case
The verdict comes just weeks after the same court sentenced Azam Khan and Abdullah to seven years in prison in two PAN card cases.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 5:02 PM IST
Rampur: A special MP-MLA court on Friday sentenced Abdullah Azam, son of senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, to seven years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 in two passport-related cases. Abdullah appeared before the court through video conferencing.
The case stemmed from a complaint by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Akash Saxena to the Civil Lines police station. He alleged that Abdullah had obtained two passports fraudulently. The case, filed in 2019, had been pending for years before arguments concluded recently.
Prosecution officer Swadesh Kumar Sharma said the case was heard in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) First (MP-MLA Special Court) Judge Shobhit Bansal, who handed down sentences under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
“Three years and a Rs 10,000 fine under Section 420; seven years and a Rs 20,000 fine under Section 467; three years and a Rs 10,000 fine under Section 468; and two years and a Rs 10,000 fine under Section 471,” the officer said. Each section also carries additional jail time if fines are not paid. Overall, punishment amounts to a maximum of seven years and about Rs 50,000 in fines, Sharma said.
“The written judgement is awaited, and the possibility of an appeal will be examined once it is available,” he said.
The verdict comes just weeks after the same court sentenced Azam Khan and Abdullah to seven years in prison in two PAN card cases on November 17. Both were sent to jail following that conviction.
