ETV Bharat / state

Azam Khan's Son Sentenced To Seven Years Jail, Fined Rs 50,000 In Dual Passport Case

Rampur: A special MP-MLA court on Friday sentenced Abdullah Azam, son of senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, to seven years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 in two passport-related cases. Abdullah appeared before the court through video conferencing.

The case stemmed from a complaint by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Akash Saxena to the Civil Lines police station. He alleged that Abdullah had obtained two passports fraudulently. The case, filed in 2019, had been pending for years before arguments concluded recently.

Prosecution officer Swadesh Kumar Sharma said the case was heard in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) First (MP-MLA Special Court) Judge Shobhit Bansal, who handed down sentences under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).