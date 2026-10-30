ETV Bharat / state

Azam Khan, Son Release Delayed As Police Seeks Custody Remand In ED Case

Rampur: Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Azam Khan and his son, Mohd Abdullah Azam Khan, secured bail from the Allahabad High Court in the dual PAN card case, but their release from jail remains uncertain because of other pending cases.

The High Court on Thursday, October 29, suspended their sentences and granted them bail but refused to stay their convictions. Justice Samit Gopal passed the order while hearing their criminal revision petitions challenging the sentences.

The court's decision means their sentences are on hold pending disposal of their petitions, but the conviction orders remain in force.

Meanwhile, Rampur Police is preparing to take Azam Khan on custody remand in a separate case registered following an Enforcement Directorate (ED) complaint. The investigating officer has filed an application before the court seeking a remand warrant.

On October 13, 2026, the ED registered an FIR at Azeem Nagar police station in Rampur against Azam Khan, the Jauhar Trust and three others over alleged embezzlement of government funds, fraud and corruption linked to the construction of Jauhar University.