Azam Khan, Son Release Delayed As Police Seeks Custody Remand In ED Case
Multiple pending cases continue to complicate the father-son duo's legal position despite relief granted by the Allahabad High Court.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
Rampur: Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Azam Khan and his son, Mohd Abdullah Azam Khan, secured bail from the Allahabad High Court in the dual PAN card case, but their release from jail remains uncertain because of other pending cases.
The High Court on Thursday, October 29, suspended their sentences and granted them bail but refused to stay their convictions. Justice Samit Gopal passed the order while hearing their criminal revision petitions challenging the sentences.
The court's decision means their sentences are on hold pending disposal of their petitions, but the conviction orders remain in force.
Meanwhile, Rampur Police is preparing to take Azam Khan on custody remand in a separate case registered following an Enforcement Directorate (ED) complaint. The investigating officer has filed an application before the court seeking a remand warrant.
On October 13, 2026, the ED registered an FIR at Azeem Nagar police station in Rampur against Azam Khan, the Jauhar Trust and three others over alleged embezzlement of government funds, fraud and corruption linked to the construction of Jauhar University.
Tanda Circle Officer Pankaj Pant, who is investigating the case, filed the remand application on Thursday. Additional Superintendent of Police Anurag Singh confirmed the development.
The court will hear the application on Monday and has also summoned Azam Khan to appear.
The ED-related FIR also names the Jauhar Trust as an accused. Abdullah Azam Khan has previously held an office-bearer position in the trust. Azam Khan is also facing a separate case in Lucknow concerning land linked to the Haj House.
Although the father-son duo has secured bail in the dual PAN card case, the pending proceedings could delay their release. The outcome of Monday's hearing on the police remand application will be crucial in determining the next course of action.
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