ETV Bharat / state

Azam Khan Faces Fresh Trouble As Rampur Police Serve Notice In 2007 Land Dispute Case

Azam Khan ( ETV Bharat )

Rampur: The troubles of Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary and former Cabinet minister Azam Khan appear to be mounting once again.

Police reached his residence with a notice in connection with a nearly 20-year-old land dispute case. The police team waited outside his house for around 30 minutes but could not meet him.

The police subsequently handed over the notice to his lawyer. The case relates to an administrative action to remove an alleged encroachment from a piece of land in 2006 and a complaint registered in 2007. On Sunday, police personnel were seen moving around Azam's residence in Rampur. Pawan Kumar Sharma, Station House Officer of Patwai police station, arrived at the residence along with a police team. After waiting about 30 minutes, the team handed the notice to Azam Khan's lawyer and returned. The Land Dispute Case Against Azam Khan The case reportedly concerns land near Tooti Wale Maqbare in the Ganj police station area, where the administration carried out an operation to remove an encroachment in 2006. Afsar Ali Khan, a resident of Mohalla Sarai Shahadat Yar, filed a complaint against the action.