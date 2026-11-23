Azam Khan Faces Fresh Trouble As Rampur Police Serve Notice In 2007 Land Dispute Case
A complaint filed nearly two decades ago continues to move through the legal process, although both the original complainant and the concerned official have died.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Rampur: The troubles of Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary and former Cabinet minister Azam Khan appear to be mounting once again.
Police reached his residence with a notice in connection with a nearly 20-year-old land dispute case. The police team waited outside his house for around 30 minutes but could not meet him.
The police subsequently handed over the notice to his lawyer. The case relates to an administrative action to remove an alleged encroachment from a piece of land in 2006 and a complaint registered in 2007.
On Sunday, police personnel were seen moving around Azam's residence in Rampur. Pawan Kumar Sharma, Station House Officer of Patwai police station, arrived at the residence along with a police team.
After waiting about 30 minutes, the team handed the notice to Azam Khan's lawyer and returned.
The Land Dispute Case Against Azam Khan
The case reportedly concerns land near Tooti Wale Maqbare in the Ganj police station area, where the administration carried out an operation to remove an encroachment in 2006. Afsar Ali Khan, a resident of Mohalla Sarai Shahadat Yar, filed a complaint against the action.
In his complaint, Afsar alleged that the land belonged to him and that the administration had removed the encroachment without serving him a prior notice. He also alleged that the action had been carried out at the behest of Azam Khan.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case in 2007, naming Azam Khan and the then Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Nalin Singh Awasthi.
Zulfiqar, Afsar's lawyer, is now pursuing the matter. Both the complainant, Afsar, and the then SDM, Nalin Singh Awasthi, have since passed away.
Rampur Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Singh said police registered a case in 2007 over allegations about removing an encroachment from the land. He said the investigation had been assigned to Pawan Kumar Sharma, who visited Azam Khan's residence with a police team to serve the notice.
The police action in the nearly two-decade-old land dispute has once again brought the case involving Azam Khan into focus.
Azam Khan was recently released from Dasna Jail after the Allahabad High Court granted him interim bail in a money laundering case.
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