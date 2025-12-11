Azam Khan Acquitted In 8-Year-Old ‘Objectionable’ Army Remarks Case
The trial court said that the prosecution failed to prove its allegations, ruling that there was “insufficient evidence” to hold him guilty.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 3:03 PM IST
Rampur: In a major relief to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former MP, Azam Khan, after a local court on Thursday acquitted him in an eight-year-old case over his controversial remarks about army personnel.
The MP-MLA Special Court cleared him of all charges in the matter, ruling that there was “insufficient evidence” to hold him guilty.
The case was registered against Khan at the Civil Lines police station following a complaint by BJP MLA Akash Saxena, who alleged that the SP leader demoralised the army and made community-based statements during a press conference in 2017. The case was originally filed on June 30, 2017, by Saxena.
The trial proceeded in court, but the prosecution failed to prove its allegations, Khan’s lawyer Mursaleen said.
“The court clearly stated in its judgment that the prosecution failed to substantiate its allegations with facts. Therefore, Azam Khan was acquitted of all charges,” he said.
Khan, who is currently serving time in Rampur jail along with his son Abdullah Azam, will continue to serve in the jail in two PAN card-related cases despite this acquittal.
Earlier, ahead of the verdict, the Rampur Special Court was secured with heightened security to prevent any law and order situation. Following the verdict, there was a wave of excitement among SP workers who welcomed the acquittal of their senior leader.
