Azam Khan Acquitted In 8-Year-Old ‘Objectionable’ Army Remarks Case

Rampur: In a major relief to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former MP, Azam Khan, after a local court on Thursday acquitted him in an eight-year-old case over his controversial remarks about army personnel.

The MP-MLA Special Court cleared him of all charges in the matter, ruling that there was “insufficient evidence” to hold him guilty.

The case was registered against Khan at the Civil Lines police station following a complaint by BJP MLA Akash Saxena, who alleged that the SP leader demoralised the army and made community-based statements during a press conference in 2017. The case was originally filed on June 30, 2017, by Saxena.

The trial proceeded in court, but the prosecution failed to prove its allegations, Khan’s lawyer Mursaleen said.