Azam Khan, His Son Abdullah Azam Get 7-Year Jail Term In PAN Card Forgery Case

Rampur: A court in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on Monday sentenced senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son and former MLA Abdullah Azam Khan to seven years of imprisonment for their involvement in a fake Permanent Account Number (PAN) card case. Azam was released from Sitapur Jail on September 23.

The case dates back to 2019, when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Saxena filed a complaint against Azam Khan and his son at the Civil Lines Kotwali police station, accusing them of possessing two PAN cards. Following this, the police registered a case against the duo.

Saxena alleged that Abdullah had furnished an incorrect PAN number in his election affidavit during the 2017 assembly elections. Saxena also accused Azam Khan of being a fraudster and a liar, claiming that the senior SP leader got two PAN cards made for his son through fraud to enable him to contest elections.

According to him, Abdullah allegedly concealed this fact in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. He showed one PAN number in the affidavit, but used another number in his income tax return documents.