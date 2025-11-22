ETV Bharat / state

Azad Urges Tourists To Return To Kashmir, Calls Congress ‘Sleeping’ Party

Kolhapur: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said the April 22 Pahalgam attack has pushed the region “backwards” as it hit tourism and other allied businesses run by locals hard.

Speaking to the media at Kolhapur in Maharashtra, Azad said that the terror attack devastated small hotels and tourist vehicles and deteriorated the economic scenario of Kashmir, “the paradise of India”.

“But I do not think such an attack will happen again in India. Both government and security forces are fully prepared to face any situation,” he said and urged tourists to return to Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, the former Union minister also sharply criticised national political leaders, including Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.