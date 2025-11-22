Azad Urges Tourists To Return To Kashmir, Calls Congress ‘Sleeping’ Party
Published : November 22, 2025 at 1:47 PM IST
Kolhapur: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said the April 22 Pahalgam attack has pushed the region “backwards” as it hit tourism and other allied businesses run by locals hard.
Speaking to the media at Kolhapur in Maharashtra, Azad said that the terror attack devastated small hotels and tourist vehicles and deteriorated the economic scenario of Kashmir, “the paradise of India”.
“But I do not think such an attack will happen again in India. Both government and security forces are fully prepared to face any situation,” he said and urged tourists to return to Jammu and Kashmir.
On the occasion, the former Union minister also sharply criticised national political leaders, including Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.
“If a political party is asleep, it cannot win elections. The sleeping political parties cannot fight elections, so they must remain active among people throughout their five-year terms,” he said.
In reference to the recent Bihar assembly election results, Azad praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his declaration that the BJP is now preparing for West Bengal shows the party’s aggressive political strategy. “Other parties do not go to that state even when elections are announced,” he said.
Azad also dismissed allegations about tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs), saying that no one has proven it. “The party that loses raises such doubts,” he said.
