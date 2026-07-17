Four-Year-Old Boy Rescued From Borewell After Overnight Rescue Operation In Bihar's Gaya
The child had fallen into a deep borehole and was trapped at nearly 25 feet while playing in the fields around 7 pm
Published : July 17, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Gaya: A four-year-old boy was rescued from a deep borewell in Rangu Nagar village in Gaya district of Bihar on Friday.
The child, Piyush Kumar, fell into a 250-feet-deep borehole and was trapped at a depth of nearly 25 feet while playing in the fields around 7 pm.
The incident took place under Fatehpur police station area in Gaya.
While villagers called the local authorities, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, Gaya police and district officials also reached the spot.
After nearly seven hours, the teams with the help of local people managed to get the child out from the borewell.
According to Dinesh Manjhi, the child's father, his son Piyush Kumar (4) suddenly fell into a nearby open borewell while playing outside the house on Thursday around 8 pm.
As soon as the district officials learnt of this incident, Fatehpur Circle Officer, Amita Sinha and the Block Development Officer Shashi Bhushan Sahu also reached the spot.
They ensured an earthmover was immediately brought to the spot. A pit was dug from the other side of the borewell and the team continued its work throughout the night.
Fatehpur Circle Officer Amita Sinha said, "The rescue efforts proceeded throughout the night to save the child. Finally, after nearly seven hours, the NDRF team safely brought the child out of the borewell, around 3 am."
The health team first put Piyush on oxygen support to help him breathe easy and checked his vitals. Once he was stabilised, they rushed him to the Fatehpur Community Health Centre.
As per the reports, Piyush is completely healthy and was to be sent home soon.
District officials told media persons that the borewell was dug at the spot under a scheme to provide tap water.
The well was dug deep down to 300 feet and the boring was done up to 50 feet from the upper surface of the well which is 12 inches wide. Below this, there is a boring of 250 feet and 6 inches.
Officials are investigating as to why there was no protective cover on the borewell.
They also assured that action will be taken against those responsible for leaving the borewell without a protective cover.
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