ETV Bharat / state

Four-Year-Old Boy Rescued From Borewell After Overnight Rescue Operation In Bihar's Gaya

The four-year-old boy was rescued after a rescue operation that lasted seven hours ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya: A four-year-old boy was rescued from a deep borewell in Rangu Nagar village in Gaya district of Bihar on Friday.

The child, Piyush Kumar, fell into a 250-feet-deep borehole and was trapped at a depth of nearly 25 feet while playing in the fields around 7 pm.

The incident took place under Fatehpur police station area in Gaya.

While villagers called the local authorities, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, Gaya police and district officials also reached the spot.

After nearly seven hours, the teams with the help of local people managed to get the child out from the borewell.

According to Dinesh Manjhi, the child's father, his son Piyush Kumar (4) suddenly fell into a nearby open borewell while playing outside the house on Thursday around 8 pm.

As soon as the district officials learnt of this incident, Fatehpur Circle Officer, Amita Sinha and the Block Development Officer Shashi Bhushan Sahu also reached the spot.

They ensured an earthmover was immediately brought to the spot. A pit was dug from the other side of the borewell and the team continued its work throughout the night.