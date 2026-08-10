Ayurveda Student Dies By Suicide In Kota, Dismembered Body Found On Railway Tracks
Police said the deceased was depressed for some time and his wife had filed for divorce, reports Manish Gautam.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Kota: A Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medical Science and Surgery (BAMS) student allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota.
A resident of Anta in Baran district, the deceased was in the final year of BAMS at an ayurveda college in Udaipur and was pursuing his internship in Kota. Police said the deceased's body was found on the railway tracks near New Kota railway station.
GRP officer Anil Dewal said the deceased's dismembered body was found on the railway tracks on Saturday. The body was handed over to his family after postmortem on Sunday, he said. "A report of a dismembered body on the railway tracks was received at the railway control room. We rushed to the spot and recovered the wallet, Aadhaar card and other documents belonging to the deceased," Dewal said.
The officer said the deceased had been suffering from depression after his wife filed for divorce recently. "This could be a factor, but we consider the death suspicious and are conducting a thorough investigation," he said.
Sources said the deceased's wife insisted on living with him in Udaipur but when he refused, she filed for divorce. The deceased's nephew said he was married around 10 years back and his wife is a resident of Ramchandrapura in Kota. "My uncle was pursuing his internship in Kota and had told his wife to stay with her parents for a few days. She stayed in Anta for about six months and then returned to her parents' home in Kota," he said.
However, the deceased's wife did not return to her in-laws' house. "She had also filed for divorce about two months ago," the deceased's nephew said. The deceased's father is a clerk in the Health Department and is posted in Anta, while his mother is a housewife.
On the day of the incident, the deceased got off an auto-rickshaw at New Kota station. However, the place where the incident occurred is half a kilometre away, on the railway tracks. Sources said the deceased was accompanied by two other men. Police said the matter is being investigated.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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