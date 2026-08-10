ETV Bharat / state

Ayurveda Student Dies By Suicide In Kota, Dismembered Body Found On Railway Tracks

Kota: A Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medical Science and Surgery (BAMS) student allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota.

A resident of Anta in Baran district, the deceased was in the final year of BAMS at an ayurveda college in Udaipur and was pursuing his internship in Kota. Police said the deceased's body was found on the railway tracks near New Kota railway station.

GRP officer Anil Dewal said the deceased's dismembered body was found on the railway tracks on Saturday. The body was handed over to his family after postmortem on Sunday, he said. "A report of a dismembered body on the railway tracks was received at the railway control room. We rushed to the spot and recovered the wallet, Aadhaar card and other documents belonging to the deceased," Dewal said.

The officer said the deceased had been suffering from depression after his wife filed for divorce recently. "This could be a factor, but we consider the death suspicious and are conducting a thorough investigation," he said.

Sources said the deceased's wife insisted on living with him in Udaipur but when he refused, she filed for divorce. The deceased's nephew said he was married around 10 years back and his wife is a resident of Ramchandrapura in Kota. "My uncle was pursuing his internship in Kota and had told his wife to stay with her parents for a few days. She stayed in Anta for about six months and then returned to her parents' home in Kota," he said.