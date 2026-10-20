ETV Bharat / state

Ayudha Puja Celebrated At Mysuru Palace; Royal Weapons, Elephants And Horses Worshipped

The ceremonial elephant, horse and cows entered the palace through the Ane Bagilu, or Elephant Gate ( ETV Bharat )

Mysuru: Ayudha Puja was celebrated with traditional rituals at the Mysuru Palace on Tuesday as part of the ongoing Dasara festivities, with Maharaja Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar offering prayers to the royal family's weapons, the golden palanquin and other ceremonial possessions.

The main Ayudha Puja rituals were held at the palace's Kalyana Mantapa between 11:32 AM and 11:52 AM. Special pujas were subsequently performed for the royal elephant, cow, camel and horses at the Savari Thotti, the designated enclosure for animals participating in royal ceremonies.

The rituals also covered vehicles used by the royal family, including those associated with the late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, the palace armory containing swords, spears and shields, and the carriages carrying cannons used for the ceremonial gun salute during the Jamboo Savari procession.

Earlier, on Mahanavami, a Chandi Homa was performed at the palace at 6 AM, followed by the Enne Shastra ritual, an anointing ceremony for the royal weapons, at 6:30 AM.

The ceremonial elephant, horse and cows entered the palace through the Ane Bagilu, or Elephant Gate. The royal weapons were taken to the Kodi Someshwara Temple, where they were cleaned before special rituals were conducted for the royal elephant Srikantha, the palace standard-bearer elephant Ekalavya, the royal horse, the royal cow and the ceremonial weapons.

The procession returned to the palace between 8:30 am and 8:50 am, accompanied by auspicious music. The weapons were then arranged in the Kalyana Mantapa, where the Purnahuti, or concluding offering, of the Chandi Homa took place at 9:15 am. Maharaja Yaduveer Wadiyar subsequently performed Ayudha Puja.

Rajamata Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Maharani Trishika Kumari Wadiyar and their two children attracted attention in traditional attire during the celebrations.