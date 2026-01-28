Ayodhya Saint Demands Euthanasia In Letter To PM Modi Over 'Unjust UGC Rules'
Jagatguru Paramhansacharya, the head of Tapasvi Chhavani said the revised UGC rules are discriminatory in nature.
January 28, 2026
Ayodhya: Protests against the revised UGC (University Grants Commission) rules have intensified as Jagatguru Paramhansacharya, the head of Tapasvi Chhavani, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding euthanasia over the issue.
He stated that the revised rules implemented by the UGC are unjust to upper-caste students and will create inequality in the education system. Jagatguru Paramhansacharya argued that these rules are violating the rights of deserving students. He also mentioned that protests against the UGC rules are taking place across the country. In this context, the saint community of Ayodhya has also come out in open support of the upper-caste students.
Ultimatum given to the government on various issues
The saints said that they won’t tolerate any kind of discrimination in the field of education. The saint community warned that if the government does not take a decision soon, the movement will be intensified. Jagatguru Paramhansacharya, the head of Tapasvi Chhavani in Ayodhya, is known for his radical image and for giving ultimatums to the government on various issues.
Demand for a Hindu nation and threat of self-immolation
Paramhansacharya had demanded that the central government declare India a 'Hindu nation'. He had announced that if his demand was not met by October 2, he would go for self-immolation in the Saryu River. Following this announcement, the administration placed him under house arrest at his ashram.
Hunger strike over obstruction of Nuh yatra
When prevented from entering Nuh in Haryana, Paramhansacharya started a hunger strike at the Sohna toll plaza. He stated that if he was not allowed to proceed or was shifted elsewhere, he would end his life there.
During a controversy, he had threatened to resign from his position as Mahant of Tapasvi Chhavani and continue his fast for a Hindu nation. Earlier, Paramhansacharya has also been in the news for threatening self-immolation in protest against controversial statements by Udhayanidhi Stalin and incidents like the burning of copies of the Ramcharitmanas.