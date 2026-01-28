ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya Saint Demands Euthanasia In Letter To PM Modi Over 'Unjust UGC Rules'

Ayodhya: Protests against the revised UGC (University Grants Commission) rules have intensified as Jagatguru Paramhansacharya, the head of Tapasvi Chhavani, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding euthanasia over the issue.

He stated that the revised rules implemented by the UGC are unjust to upper-caste students and will create inequality in the education system. Jagatguru Paramhansacharya argued that these rules are violating the rights of deserving students. He also mentioned that protests against the UGC rules are taking place across the country. In this context, the saint community of Ayodhya has also come out in open support of the upper-caste students.

Ultimatum given to the government on various issues

The saints said that they won’t tolerate any kind of discrimination in the field of education. The saint community warned that if the government does not take a decision soon, the movement will be intensified. Jagatguru Paramhansacharya, the head of Tapasvi Chhavani in Ayodhya, is known for his radical image and for giving ultimatums to the government on various issues.

Demand for a Hindu nation and threat of self-immolation