Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust Prepares Policy On Staff Dress Code
Attire requirements may be tailored to the specific responsibilities of the employees involved in temple administration, pilgrim amenities, security, sanitation, technical operations, and other services.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, which administers the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, is preparing a new policy on a specific dress code for its staff engaged in different roles in the temple complex.
Attire requirements may be tailored to the specific responsibilities of staff involved in temple administration, pilgrim amenities, security, sanitation, technical operations, and other services. This will also make it easier for devotees to identify staff members in the complex.
The new policy will also incorporate rules on work, responsibilities, discipline, conduct, and other duty-related matters. The Trust is emphasising a more organised approach to staff management, keeping the operational needs of the temple complex in mind.
Meanwhile, plans are also underway to grant special powers to the newly appointed CEO, Jitendra Mishra, under the new system. He will be vested with the necessary authority to oversee administrative operations and manage staff responsibilities to ensure better coordination across various functions.
Govind Dev Giri, the general secretary of the trust, said once the draft policy is prepared, it will be deliberated upon and finalised. Subsequently, the new rules will be implemented for the staff.
Giri clarified that while the religious committee will be responsible for daily rituals and worship, the CEO will oversee the operational aspects of the temple's functioning.
On Monday, special worships were performed at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. During the ceremony, the 'Chhappan Bhog' (an offering of 56 dishes) was offered to the deity in accordance with prescribed rituals. Later, the offering was distributed among the devotees.
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