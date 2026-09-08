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Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust Prepares Policy On Staff Dress Code

Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, which administers the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, is preparing a new policy on a specific dress code for its staff engaged in different roles in the temple complex.

Attire requirements may be tailored to the specific responsibilities of staff involved in temple administration, pilgrim amenities, security, sanitation, technical operations, and other services. This will also make it easier for devotees to identify staff members in the complex.

The new policy will also incorporate rules on work, responsibilities, discipline, conduct, and other duty-related matters. The Trust is emphasising a more organised approach to staff management, keeping the operational needs of the temple complex in mind.

Meanwhile, plans are also underway to grant special powers to the newly appointed CEO, Jitendra Mishra, under the new system. He will be vested with the necessary authority to oversee administrative operations and manage staff responsibilities to ensure better coordination across various functions.