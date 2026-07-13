ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust Invites Applications For Maiden CEO

Ayodhya: Amid the donation embezzlement row, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday invited applications for the post of the first chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, setting July 18 as the deadline for submission of names.

A special three-member search committee has been constituted to ensure transparency in the process. The search panel will meticulously scrutinise all applications and interview eligible candidates. Subsequently, it will recommend the names of the top three candidates to the trust for the final selection, from which one will be appointed as the CEO.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online via email to searchcommittee.srjbt@gmail.com. The selected individual will serve a three-year term on a contract basis, with the possibility of renewal based on performance. In a post on X, the trust said applications would be accepted till 4 pm on the last date.

According to the notification issued by the trust, the CEO will be appointed on a three-year contractual term, extendable based on satisfactory performance. The posting will be in Ayodhya, while salary and other service benefits will be decided through mutual discussion, according to the details shared by the Trust on X.