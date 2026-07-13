Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust Invites Applications For Maiden CEO
The criteria include a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university, 50-70 years of age, and at least 20 years' experience managing a large public organisation.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Ayodhya: Amid the donation embezzlement row, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday invited applications for the post of the first chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, setting July 18 as the deadline for submission of names.
A special three-member search committee has been constituted to ensure transparency in the process. The search panel will meticulously scrutinise all applications and interview eligible candidates. Subsequently, it will recommend the names of the top three candidates to the trust for the final selection, from which one will be appointed as the CEO.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online via email to searchcommittee.srjbt@gmail.com. The selected individual will serve a three-year term on a contract basis, with the possibility of renewal based on performance. In a post on X, the trust said applications would be accepted till 4 pm on the last date.
According to the notification issued by the trust, the CEO will be appointed on a three-year contractual term, extendable based on satisfactory performance. The posting will be in Ayodhya, while salary and other service benefits will be decided through mutual discussion, according to the details shared by the Trust on X.
श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थक्षेत्र (न्यास) श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी पद के लिए योग्य जनों से आवेदन आमंत्रित करता है— Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) July 13, 2026
आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि: शनिवार १८ जुलाई २०२६; सायं ४ बजे
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust) invites applications from eligible… pic.twitter.com/PHa0MbT5kY
The trust has prescribed a minimum of a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university, age between 50 and 70 years, and at least 20 years' managerial experience in a large public organisation, institution, government department or company.
The candidate should have experience in overseeing areas such as administration, finance, accounts, human resources, public relations, information technology, security and legal affairs. "Preference will be given to candidates who have served as Chief Administrative Officer or have experience in managing a temple or Hindu religious institution. Retired officers meeting the eligibility criteria may also apply," it added.
The notification further stated that the applicants must be "actively practising Hindus", while "being a devotee of Lord Ram belonging to the Vaishnava tradition will be considered desirable", adding that candidates should mandatorily have a working knowledge of both Hindi and English.
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