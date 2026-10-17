ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya Ram Temple Steps Up Preparations For Deepotsav, Other Religious Events

Ayodhya: Preparations are underway at Ram temple in Ayodhya to celebrate Deepotsav and other religious events during the month of Kartika.

Thousands of devotees are expected to visit Ram temple for Deepotsav from November 6 to 8 when 33 lakh earthen lamps will illuminate Ram Ki Paidi and the Saryu riverfront.

A meeting of the Religious Committee (Dharmik Samiti) of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust reviewed the preparations for the upcoming festivities that will commence on October 26 with the observance of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti. This will be followed by various religious events, including the inauguration of a 'gaushala' (cow shelter) on Gopashtami, Annakoot, and Deepotsav.

Head of the Religious Committee Govind Dev Giri stated that arrangements for all major festivals within the month of Kartika were discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, Mahant Ramanand Das, Mahant Dinendra Das, Mithileshnandini Sharan, and Dinesh Chandra, among others., while committee member Rajkumar Das participated through virtual mode.

Giri said this year, Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated with special significance and the responsibility for organising this event has been entrusted to Dr. Nirmala Yadav, a newly appointed trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. On the occasion of the Jayanti, 'Shodashopachara Pujan' (a 16-step ritualised worship) of Maharshi Valmiki will be performed. Members of the community, as well as the Mahant of the Ravidas Ashram, will be invited to the event.

He said preparations are also underway to ensure the smooth conduct of other religious events throughout the month of Kartika, including Annakoot and Deepotsav.