Ayodhya Ram Temple Steps Up Preparations For Deepotsav, Other Religious Events
Thousands of devotees are expected to visit Ram temple for Deepotsav when 33 lakh earthen lamps will illuminate Ram Ki Paidi and the Saryu riverfront.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
Ayodhya: Preparations are underway at Ram temple in Ayodhya to celebrate Deepotsav and other religious events during the month of Kartika.
Thousands of devotees are expected to visit Ram temple for Deepotsav from November 6 to 8 when 33 lakh earthen lamps will illuminate Ram Ki Paidi and the Saryu riverfront.
A meeting of the Religious Committee (Dharmik Samiti) of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust reviewed the preparations for the upcoming festivities that will commence on October 26 with the observance of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti. This will be followed by various religious events, including the inauguration of a 'gaushala' (cow shelter) on Gopashtami, Annakoot, and Deepotsav.
Head of the Religious Committee Govind Dev Giri stated that arrangements for all major festivals within the month of Kartika were discussed in the meeting.
The meeting was attended by Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, Mahant Ramanand Das, Mahant Dinendra Das, Mithileshnandini Sharan, and Dinesh Chandra, among others., while committee member Rajkumar Das participated through virtual mode.
Giri said this year, Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated with special significance and the responsibility for organising this event has been entrusted to Dr. Nirmala Yadav, a newly appointed trustee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. On the occasion of the Jayanti, 'Shodashopachara Pujan' (a 16-step ritualised worship) of Maharshi Valmiki will be performed. Members of the community, as well as the Mahant of the Ravidas Ashram, will be invited to the event.
He said preparations are also underway to ensure the smooth conduct of other religious events throughout the month of Kartika, including Annakoot and Deepotsav.
Giri informed that during the meeting a proposal has been put forward to appoint two more priests in Ram temple. The priests will be selected from among those who have completed the training programme conducted by the Trust. The responsibility for this selection process has been assigned to the temple’s head of administration, Indradev, and his team.
'Kalamkari' textile gets new lease of life
Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Director of the International Ram Katha Museum in Ayodhya, said an 18th-century 'Kalamkari' textile is now ready for public display following its conservation. This rare heritage has been given a new lease on life at the International Ram Katha Museum.
The conservation of this rare textile depicting scenes from the Ramayana, which had sustained damage over time, was carried out under the guidance of Dr. Singh. A team of trained textile conservators from the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), an autonomous institution under the Union Ministry of Culture, played a key role in this process.
Dr Singh said that preserving this historic piece of Kalamkari, measuring approximately 17 feet in length and 8 feet in width, was a challenging task, and to accomplish this, experts adhered to established conservation standards and techniques.
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