Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' Celebrations To Begin From December 27

Ayodhya: The second anniversary of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' will be celebrated on December 31, with a host of programmes from December 27 to January 2, 2026. Apart from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu are expected to participate in the festival.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said this will be the second anniversary of the consecration of 'Ram Lalla' at the Ram temple and will be celebrated as a 'Patotsav' (anniversary festival). "The consecration took place on 'Paush Shukla Dwadashi', which corresponded to January 22, 2024," he said adding, a host of rituals, recitations and a 'Palki Yatra' will be held on the occasion of Pratishtha Dwadashi.

The first anniversary was celebrated on January 11 , 2025, while the second anniversary, according to the Hindu calendar, falls on December 31, 2025, Rai added.

Swami Vishwaprasannateertha of Pejawar Math, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, along with 108 Vedic scholars from Ayodhya and South India, will organise a Mandal Puja on December 27. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is likely to participate in this event.

In the second session, a 'Palki Yatra' of the idol will be taken out. As part of this, a musical recitation of the Ramcharitmanas by the Shri Maa Anandamayi Manas Parivar of Kanpur will begin at Angad Tila on December 29 and continue daily from 8 am to 2 pm till January 2, 2026.

From December 29 onwards, a 'Ram Katha' (a narration of the story of Lord Rama drawn from the ancient Hindu epic Ramayana) will be held from 2 to 5 pm by Jagatguru Ramdineshacharya.