ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Embezzlement: FIR Registered Against Six

Ayodhya: A couple of days after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its preliminary report to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, an FIR was on Thursday registered against six persons, including key accused Tinnu Yadav and Anukalp Mishra, on charges of theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The FIR was lodged by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Krishna Mohan at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station under Sections 306 (theft by clerk or servant), 316 (criminal breach of trust), 317 (cheating) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

On Tuesday, Vijay Vishwas Pant, the lead member of the SIT and Commissioner of Lucknow Division, along with two other team members, submitted the preliminary report to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad.