Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Embezzlement: FIR Registered Against Six
The FIR was lodged by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Krishna Mohan at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station under relevant sections of BNS.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Ayodhya: A couple of days after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its preliminary report to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, an FIR was on Thursday registered against six persons, including key accused Tinnu Yadav and Anukalp Mishra, on charges of theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy.
The FIR was lodged by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Krishna Mohan at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station under Sections 306 (theft by clerk or servant), 316 (criminal breach of trust), 317 (cheating) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.
On Tuesday, Vijay Vishwas Pant, the lead member of the SIT and Commissioner of Lucknow Division, along with two other team members, submitted the preliminary report to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad.
The Supreme Court on the day declined an urgent hearing on a PIL seeking a court-monitored probe into the handling of donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. However, the court assured the petitioner that the matter would be listed in due course.
Appearing as petitioner-in-person, advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami submitted before a Bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi that his immediate prayer was confined to securing an urgent listing to ensure the preservation of crucial evidence.
The petition seeks preservation of CCTV footage, digital payment records and other evidence related to donations and offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It also calls for a forensic audit of donations received by the Trust and greater transparency in temple fund management.
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