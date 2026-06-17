ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Case: On Day 3, SIT Scutinises Staff Recruitment, Financial Records Since 2021

Ayodhya: The special investigation team (SIT), which began its probe into alleged irregularities in donations received at the Ayodhya Ram Temple earlier this week, intensified its investigation for a third consecutive day. The team is now scrutinising records dating back to 2021 and also reviewing the recruitment process and responsibilities of employees involved in handling offerings as well as donations.

Sources said the team, which has been camping in Ayodhya since Monday, is reviewing records related to donations received by the temple and the system for their counting, storage and accounting.

The investigation entered its third day on Wednesday, with SIT members continuing to record statements from employees and officials associated with donation management. Particular attention is being paid to personnel responsible for counting cash offerings and supervisors.

According to sources, investigators are attempting to determine whether established procedures were followed and whether there were any lapses in oversight. The team is also collecting details regarding the backgrounds, responsibilities and deployment of employees involved in donation-related work.

The probe was ordered after allegations surfaced regarding financial irregularities in temple offerings. Former temple accountant Mahipal Singh had claimed that financial discrepancies involving offerings needed to be investigated, following which the Uttar Pradesh government constituted the SIT.