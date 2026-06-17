Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Case: On Day 3, SIT Scutinises Staff Recruitment, Financial Records Since 2021
SIT is reviewing records related to donations received by the temple and system of counting. Reports Satya
Published : June 17, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Ayodhya: The special investigation team (SIT), which began its probe into alleged irregularities in donations received at the Ayodhya Ram Temple earlier this week, intensified its investigation for a third consecutive day. The team is now scrutinising records dating back to 2021 and also reviewing the recruitment process and responsibilities of employees involved in handling offerings as well as donations.
Sources said the team, which has been camping in Ayodhya since Monday, is reviewing records related to donations received by the temple and the system for their counting, storage and accounting.
The investigation entered its third day on Wednesday, with SIT members continuing to record statements from employees and officials associated with donation management. Particular attention is being paid to personnel responsible for counting cash offerings and supervisors.
According to sources, investigators are attempting to determine whether established procedures were followed and whether there were any lapses in oversight. The team is also collecting details regarding the backgrounds, responsibilities and deployment of employees involved in donation-related work.
The probe was ordered after allegations surfaced regarding financial irregularities in temple offerings. Former temple accountant Mahipal Singh had claimed that financial discrepancies involving offerings needed to be investigated, following which the Uttar Pradesh government constituted the SIT.
During its initial inspection of the Ayodhya Ram Temple complex, the SIT examined donation collection vessels, counting procedures and storage facilities for cash offerings. Sources indicated that investigators have gathered certain evidence during the preliminary stages of the inquiry and are examining it further. However, officials have not publicly confirmed the nature of the evidence or whether any wrongdoing has been established.
The SIT has largely remained away from media interaction during the course of the investigation. However, sources said the team is continuing to collect documentary evidence and review CCTV footage as part of its ongoing inquiry.
Sources claimed that developments in the case are being closely monitored at various levels, including PMO (Prime Minister's Office) and CMO (Chief Minister's Office), though no official statement has been issued by the concerned authorities.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the matter and demanded accountability. Moreover, discussions have emerged regarding the circumstances that led to the SIT probe. Sources indicated that there were initial suggestions for an inquiry by a panel of retired judges before the state government constituted the SIT. However, no official details have been released regarding those deliberations.
Authorities have maintained that the objective of the SIT probe is to establish the facts and ensure transparency in the management of temple donations while preserving public confidence in the institution.
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