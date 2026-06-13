Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Row: Trust Asks CM Yogi For High-Level Investigation
The trust says an independent probe is necessary to counter rumours and ensure transparency in handling devotees' donations.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Lucknow: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and to order a high-level inquiry into allegations of embezzlement and financial irregularities involving donations collected for the Ayodhya Ram Temple.
The trust said a transparent and impartial investigation is essential because the issue concerns the faith of millions of devotees in India and abroad.
According to the trust, an independent probe will help put an end to what it described as misleading rumours and speculation circulating on social media regarding the alleged theft of donation money.
A state government spokesperson said the trust had sought the probe in view of reports and rumours regarding the alleged theft of valuable donations collected through temple donation boxes.
Former Accounts Officer Levels Serious Allegations
The controversy gained national attention after former Chief Accounts Officer Mahipal Singh accused the trust of financial irregularities in the counting of temple donations.
Singh claimed that he had once personally detected and prevented the theft of nearly Rs 5 lakh in cash during the counting process. He alleged that instead of receiving support after reporting the matter to senior officials, he was removed from his position.
He further alleged that certain CCTV footage from the temple premises had been deliberately deleted and claimed that there was no transparent digital record of gold, silver and other valuable offerings donated by devotees.
Trust General Secretary Champat Rai has strongly denied all allegations made by the former accounts officer. According to Rai, the entire process of collecting, counting, transporting and depositing donations is fully computerised and transparent.
He said the system is regularly audited by officials from the State Bank of India and that no evidence of large-scale financial misappropriation has emerged so far. However, in view of the controversy, the trust has initiated an internal review that includes re-examining CCTV footage and scrutinising cash-handling procedures.
Political Reactions Intensify
The issue has also triggered a political storm in the state. Reports have emerged that four employees were detained for allegedly suspicious activities and that around Rs 5 lakh was recovered from them.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that a theft involving approximately Rs 5-7 crore may have taken place and has called upon the judiciary to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.
On the other hand, senior BJP leader Dr Rajneesh Singh has reportedly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Following the growing controversy, the Prime Minister's Office has also sought a detailed report from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on the allegations.
Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the declared successor of Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, has demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the matter.
He said that if any financial irregularity is found in the handling of devotees' donations, those responsible should face strict action. Several other saints in Ayodhya, along with opposition leaders, have also raised questions regarding the transparency of the temple's financial management system.
The Ram Temple complex currently has around 48 donation boxes installed at various locations for devotees.
Awaiting SIT Probe Findings
The donations collected from devotees include cash, coins, gold and silver bars, jewellery and other valuable offerings. The counting process is carried out daily in a secure room equipped with high-definition CCTV surveillance.
Amid the controversy, reports have also surfaced alleging that a senior trust official opposed installing additional cameras in the counting room. However, the trust maintains that a detailed review of financial collections from 2024 onwards is underway and that no major discrepancy has been detected so far.
By seeking an SIT investigation, the trust has attempted to address concerns, establish facts and restore public confidence in the management of donations at one of the country's most significant religious sites.
Also Read: