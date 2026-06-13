ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Row: Trust Asks CM Yogi For High-Level Investigation

The donation controversy has triggered political debate and renewed calls for greater transparency in temple fund management. ( IANS )

Lucknow: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and to order a high-level inquiry into allegations of embezzlement and financial irregularities involving donations collected for the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The trust said a transparent and impartial investigation is essential because the issue concerns the faith of millions of devotees in India and abroad.

According to the trust, an independent probe will help put an end to what it described as misleading rumours and speculation circulating on social media regarding the alleged theft of donation money.

A state government spokesperson said the trust had sought the probe in view of reports and rumours regarding the alleged theft of valuable donations collected through temple donation boxes.

Former Accounts Officer Levels Serious Allegations

The controversy gained national attention after former Chief Accounts Officer Mahipal Singh accused the trust of financial irregularities in the counting of temple donations.

Singh claimed that he had once personally detected and prevented the theft of nearly Rs 5 lakh in cash during the counting process. He alleged that instead of receiving support after reporting the matter to senior officials, he was removed from his position.

He further alleged that certain CCTV footage from the temple premises had been deliberately deleted and claimed that there was no transparent digital record of gold, silver and other valuable offerings donated by devotees.

Trust General Secretary Champat Rai has strongly denied all allegations made by the former accounts officer. According to Rai, the entire process of collecting, counting, transporting and depositing donations is fully computerised and transparent.

He said the system is regularly audited by officials from the State Bank of India and that no evidence of large-scale financial misappropriation has emerged so far. However, in view of the controversy, the trust has initiated an internal review that includes re-examining CCTV footage and scrutinising cash-handling procedures.

Political Reactions Intensify