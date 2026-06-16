ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Case: SIT Begins Probe Into Alleged Financial Irregularities

Special Investigation Team on their way to Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya on Monday ( ETV Bharat )

Ayodhya: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) began its probe into alleged financial irregularities linked to donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, inspecting donation collection, counting and storage systems within the temple complex.

The SIT reached the Ram Temple complex around 2.53 PM on Monday and, after offering prayers at the temple, commenced its investigation. Team members inspected donation boxes where devotees deposit cash offerings, reviewed the process of counting donations and examined facilities used for storing cash and valuables. The team also sought CCTV footage and questioned personnel involved in donation management.

According to sources, the investigators examined documents related to temple administration, banking transactions, donor contributions and the handling of funds received by the temple trust. The SIT also held discussions with district officials, including the District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police, security officials and representatives associated with the temple administration.

Sources said an office is being set up for the SIT at the Ayodhya Tirtha Kshetra Vikas Parishad premises in Civil Lines to facilitate the investigation.

Investigators are focusing on CCTV footage, records of cash counting and any discrepancies between donations collected from offering boxes and amounts deposited in bank accounts. Some CCTV footage has allegedly been taken into custody for further examination.

Five temple employees have reportedly come under scrutiny during the investigation. Sources claimed that unexplained assets, cash transactions and sudden lifestyle changes involving some employees are among the aspects being examined. However, no official statement has been issued regarding these claims.