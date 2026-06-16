Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Case: SIT Begins Probe Into Alleged Financial Irregularities
Team members inspected donation boxes where devotees deposit cash offerings, reviewed the process of counting donations and examined facilities used for storing cash and valuables.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
Ayodhya: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) began its probe into alleged financial irregularities linked to donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, inspecting donation collection, counting and storage systems within the temple complex.
The SIT reached the Ram Temple complex around 2.53 PM on Monday and, after offering prayers at the temple, commenced its investigation. Team members inspected donation boxes where devotees deposit cash offerings, reviewed the process of counting donations and examined facilities used for storing cash and valuables. The team also sought CCTV footage and questioned personnel involved in donation management.
According to sources, the investigators examined documents related to temple administration, banking transactions, donor contributions and the handling of funds received by the temple trust. The SIT also held discussions with district officials, including the District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police, security officials and representatives associated with the temple administration.
Sources said an office is being set up for the SIT at the Ayodhya Tirtha Kshetra Vikas Parishad premises in Civil Lines to facilitate the investigation.
Investigators are focusing on CCTV footage, records of cash counting and any discrepancies between donations collected from offering boxes and amounts deposited in bank accounts. Some CCTV footage has allegedly been taken into custody for further examination.
Five temple employees have reportedly come under scrutiny during the investigation. Sources claimed that unexplained assets, cash transactions and sudden lifestyle changes involving some employees are among the aspects being examined. However, no official statement has been issued regarding these claims.
The probe follows allegations made by former temple accountant Mahipal Singh, who claimed there were large-scale irregularities in temple donations amounting to around Rs 7 crore. He had also alleged that CCTV footage covering several months had been deleted. Following the allegations, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust sought a government investigation, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute an SIT comprising senior officials.
AAP's Sanjay Singh Raises Fresh Allegations
Meanwhile, speaking in Varanasi on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged large-scale corruption in matters related to Ram Temple donations and land transactions.
He claimed that devotees' faith was being compromised by alleged irregularities involving donations, offerings and land purchases linked to the temple trust. Singh demanded a fair investigation and action against those found responsible.
VIDEO | Alleging irregularities in Ram Temple land deal, AAP leader Sanjay Singh (@SanjayAzadSln) says, " i have alleged with papers, in april 2024, a land was bought from sant murali das, which was the nazul land, i am not claiming it, but an official of yogi adityanath has… pic.twitter.com/Xzh9BSbmsg— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2026
Referring to a land transaction, Sanjay Singh alleged that 0.645 hectares of Nazul land in Ayodhya, which he claimed had a government valuation of around Rs 2.92 crore, was purchased by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for Rs 24 crore. He questioned the validity of the transaction, alleging that the land continued to be recorded as Nazul land in official documents.
Sanjay Singh further alleged that financial irregularities exceeding Rs 200 crore had surfaced in matters related to temple donations and offerings and claimed that several employees had come under scrutiny. He questioned the functioning of oversight mechanisms and sought accountability from investigating agencies.
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