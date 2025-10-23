ETV Bharat / state

Darshan Timing Changed At Ayodhya Ram Mandir For Winter

Devotees will now be allowed to enter the temple at 7:00 am. It will be preceded by Mangala Aarti at 4:30 pm and Shringar Aarti at 6:30 pm. Earlier, the temple premises were opened for devotees from 6:30 am. During winter, darshan will be allowed till 9:30 pm.

Ayodhya : With the advent of winter, the timing for darshan at Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been changed.

Bhog Aarti at 12 noon

The gates of the shrine will remain closed from 12:30 to 1:00 pm and the darshan will resume at 1:00 pm. The darshan will once again start from 1 pm and continue till 9:30 pm.

For this, the entry will be closed at the gate located in front of Birla Dharamshala at 8:30 am. At 9:00 am, the entry of devotees will be stopped from the security crossing D1 of Ram Mandir. During this time, the devotees present on the temple premises will be taken out after darshan by 9:30 pm. Shayan Aarti will be held after 9:30 pm.

Recently, two new world records were set at this year's Deepotsav in Ayodhya: 26.17 lakh diyas lit at the same place as 2,128 people performed 'aarti' together for the grand celebrations in the temple town, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

Representatives from the Guinness World Records made the announcement after verifying the count of the diyas using drones, a government statement said. UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh and Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat presented the Guinness certificate to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.