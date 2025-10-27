ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: All Construction Work Related To Temple Completed

"It is with great joy that we inform all devotees of Prabhu Shri Ramlalla Sarkar that all Mandir construction work has been completed," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a post on its X handle.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was inaugurated with a grand ceremony on January 22, 2024 and officially opened to the public on January 23.

The development comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya on November 25. The PM is scheduled to install a flag atop the Ram Mandir, a reminiscent of the grand Pran Pratishtha and also to mark the launch of the party's new campaign.

It said that some work that will not directly affect the devotees are still underway. "The only ongoing works are those not directly related to the public, such as the 3.5-kilometer-long boundary wall, trust office, guest house, auditorium, etc," it added.

According to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the construction of the main temple has been completed along with six other temples within its premises dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Suryadev, Goddess Bhagwati and Goddess Annapurna, as well as the Sheshavatar Mandir. Flags and kalash (pinnacles) have been installed on these temples, the Ram Mandir trust said.

This apart, seven mandapas (mandapas) dedicated to Rishi Valmiki, Rishi Vashishtha, Rishi Vishwamitra, Rishi Agastya, Nishadraj, Shabari, and Devi Ahilya have also been completed, it said. "The Sant Tulsidas Mandir is also complete, and statues of Jatayu and the Squirrel have been installed," the trust added.

"All tasks directly related to the convenience and arrangements for devotees have been fully completed," it said.

Larsen and Tourbo is undertaking the road construction and stone flooring work while GMR is doing work related to landscaping and greenery around the temple along with development of Panchvati. "As per the plan, road construction and stone flooring work are being carried out by L&T, while landscaping, greenery, and the development of Panchvati over 10 acres are being swiftly executed by GMR," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said.