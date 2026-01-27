ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya GST Deputy Commissioner Resigns Over Shankaracharya Row

Ayodhya: A deputy commissioner in the Ayodhya GST department on Tuesday sent his resignation to the Uttar Pradesh governor, stating that his decision was in support of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amid the ongoing controversy involving Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

Prashant Kumar Singh's two-page resignation letter says he was deeply hurt by what he described as derogatory remarks allegedly made by Shankaracharya against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "I am the deputy commissioner in Ayodhya. I have been working in support of the government, in support of the Chief Minister, in support of the Prime Minister, and in support of the Constitution of this nation."

He further said that he had been "disturbed" due to the "unrestrained statements" of Swami Avimukteshwaranand. "These are divisive statements which involve commenting on the character of the Chief Minister of such a large state. This government is our benefactor, and we are indebted to it. It is not my duty to behave like a robot or a machine, merely drawing a salary from the government. If someone commits a mistake against my state, against my Chief Minister or against my Prime Minister, I will not remain silent," he said.