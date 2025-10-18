Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025 | 2,100 Vedacharyas Will Perform Maha Aarti
1100 drones will project images of Ramayana into the sky, and will also convey the message of 'Mission Shakti' and 'Clean India Campaign'
Published : October 18, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST
Ayodhya: Stage is set for the 9th edition of the Ayodhya Deepotsav, which will be held in the holy city of Ayodhya. On October 19, along with Ram Ki Paudi, 26,11,101 lamps will be lit on 56 ghats in the city.
While on the banks of the Saryu river, 2,100 Vedacharyas will perform Maha Aarti and recite shlokas. Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Jaiveer Singh said in 2017, around 1.71 lakh lamps were lit when the Ayodhya Deepotsav started. "This time, we are trying to create a world record by lightning around 26 lakh lamps. There has been a 15 per cent rise in the number of lamps being used for Deepotsav. This is our respect towards Lord Ram."
He said that two world records are expected to be achieved during the Deepotsav. Around 1,100 'Swadeshi' drones will also be used, and they will project images of Ramayana into the sky. Glimpses from the life of Lord Ram, like the meeting with Bharat, will also be seen in the Deepotsav.
The children will also actively participate in the Deepotsav. Around 100 children will take part in a grand procession dedicated to Lord Ram. There will be tableaus depicting different periods of the Ramayana, and they will also be part of the grand procession.
Jaiveer Singh also said the tourism department has organised a 3-D holographic musical laser show has been arranged at the Ram Ki Paudi for the devotees and tourists.
A team of 100 artists will perform a musical and dance show on the life of Lord Ram. Another attraction of the Deepotsav will be the musical green fire-cracker show. There will be over 70 stalls in the Deepotsav. The authorities are making use of Artificial Intelligence to keep a watch on the crowd.
Read More