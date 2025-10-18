ETV Bharat / state

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025 | 2,100 Vedacharyas Will Perform Maha Aarti

Ayodhya: Stage is set for the 9th edition of the Ayodhya Deepotsav, which will be held in the holy city of Ayodhya. On October 19, along with Ram Ki Paudi, 26,11,101 lamps will be lit on 56 ghats in the city.

While on the banks of the Saryu river, 2,100 Vedacharyas will perform Maha Aarti and recite shlokas. Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Jaiveer Singh said in 2017, around 1.71 lakh lamps were lit when the Ayodhya Deepotsav started. "This time, we are trying to create a world record by lightning around 26 lakh lamps. There has been a 15 per cent rise in the number of lamps being used for Deepotsav. This is our respect towards Lord Ram."

He said that two world records are expected to be achieved during the Deepotsav. Around 1,100 'Swadeshi' drones will also be used, and they will project images of Ramayana into the sky. Glimpses from the life of Lord Ram, like the meeting with Bharat, will also be seen in the Deepotsav.