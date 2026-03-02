Ayatollah Khamenei Killing: 40-Day Mourning Begins In Uttar Pradesh; Kashmir Shia Leader Urges Restraint
Aligarh/Srinagar: The Shia community of Uttar Pradesh has started a 40-day mourning following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. During this time, black flags will be displayed on homes, and majlis (special gatherings) and tribute meetings will be held across the city.
This was announced by Syed Nadir Abbas Naqvi, Secretary of the Anjuman Tanzimul Aza Committee, Aligarh. He described Khamenei’s passing as a significant loss and praised him as a source of religious leadership and guidance.
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students also joined the protests and mourning. A late evening Gaibana Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza (absentee funeral prayer) was also held at the campus to honour the late Khamenei. Following the prayer, students and community members held a candlelight march.
The march began at the university's Jama Masjid and proceeded to the Bab-e-Sayed Gate, with a large turnout of students, including female students and women. Funeral prayers were also offered at the Jama Masjid.
Attendees remembered Khamenei as a religious leader and symbol of ideology. After the prayer, participants peacefully carried candles during the march. Security measures were in place during the event.
In Kashmir, a Shia leader and former minister has urged the Shia youth to “restrict mourning” over the killing of Khamenei in their respective areas and “not allow emotions to be misused”.
Former minister and President of All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association, Imran Reza Ansari, said, instead of allowing emotions to be misused or diverted in any direction that harms our community, hold majlis, marsiya, and other gatherings in your local Imam Bargahs and in your own areas.
“We are in acute shock and unbearable grief at the killing of the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, by Israel and the US in strikes. A part of our body, a part of our soul, feels torn away. The pain is not of one nation alone; it is felt by Shias and all lovers of truth across the world. Yesterday, no one could sit peacefully at home; every heart was in aza,” he posted on X.
“I appeal to the Shia youth of Kashmir: our grief is sacred. Let us express it with dignity. Hold Majlis, Marsiya, and gatherings in your local Imam Bargahs and in your own areas. Keep the mourning restricted to your respective areas. Do not allow emotions to be misused or diverted in any direction that harms our community. At the same time, if the administration has issued notifications, let us abide by them. Discipline is also part of azadari,” Ansari said.
He lauded the Jammu and Kashmir police for showing restraint during Monday’s protest when large-scale protests erupted in Srinagar and other Shia-populated areas of the Valley.
“It was commendable. This is an extremely emotional time for the community, and sensitive handling will maintain peace and respect the sentiments of mourners. Our tears are our protest. Our majlis is our resistance. Let us mourn with unity, patience, and responsibility,” he said.
Kashmir witnessed protests against the killing of Khamenei on Sunday when Shias from Srinagar city gathered at Ghanta Ghar (clock tower) and raised slogans against the US and Israel.
However, the authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar and other parts to thwart further protests by the Shias. Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed on roads and other major intersections to prevent protesters from reaching Lalchowk.
