Ayatollah Khamenei Killing: 40-Day Mourning Begins In Uttar Pradesh; Kashmir Shia Leader Urges Restraint

People from the Muslim community shout slogans during a protest against the alleged killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a reported US-Israel strike, near Bara Imambara, in Lucknow, Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026. ( PTI )

Aligarh/Srinagar: The Shia community of Uttar Pradesh has started a 40-day mourning following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. During this time, black flags will be displayed on homes, and majlis (special gatherings) and tribute meetings will be held across the city.

This was announced by Syed Nadir Abbas Naqvi, Secretary of the Anjuman Tanzimul Aza Committee, Aligarh. He described Khamenei’s passing as a significant loss and praised him as a source of religious leadership and guidance.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students also joined the protests and mourning. A late evening Gaibana Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza (absentee funeral prayer) was also held at the campus to honour the late Khamenei. Following the prayer, students and community members held a candlelight march.

The march began at the university's Jama Masjid and proceeded to the Bab-e-Sayed Gate, with a large turnout of students, including female students and women. Funeral prayers were also offered at the Jama Masjid.

Attendees remembered Khamenei as a religious leader and symbol of ideology. After the prayer, participants peacefully carried candles during the march. Security measures were in place during the event.

In Kashmir, a Shia leader and former minister has urged the Shia youth to “restrict mourning” over the killing of Khamenei in their respective areas and “not allow emotions to be misused”.

Former minister and President of All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association, Imran Reza Ansari, said, instead of allowing emotions to be misused or diverted in any direction that harms our community, hold majlis, marsiya, and other gatherings in your local Imam Bargahs and in your own areas.