ETV Bharat / state

AWS To Invest USD 7 Billion To Expand Cloud Data Centre In Telangana Over 14 Years

Hyderabad: The Telangana government and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have signed an agreement under which the latter will invest USD 7 billion for a massive expansion of cloud data centre infrastructure over the next 14 years.

As part of the agreement signed during the Telangana Rising Global Summit held on December 8 and 9, the Telangana government will extend a comprehensive set of facilitation measures, infrastructure support, and ease-of-doing-business interventions to enable AWS to rapidly scale its data centre footprint here, an official release said on Thursday.

With an investment, the AWS region in Hyderabad will further strengthen the cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), startups, enterprises, and government services system in India, the release said.

Hailing the investment, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said, “We are proud that global giants like Amazon have expressed their confidence in Telangana. This huge investment is a testament to our governance, stability and belief in 'Telangana Rising 2047'. It will accelerate our goal of making the state a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047." A Revanth Reddy said this while addressing the Google for Startups event in Hyderabad.