ETV Bharat / state

AWS To Invest USD 7 Billion To Expand Cloud Data Centre In Telangana Over 14 Years

The Telangana government feels that the agreement would be crucial for the goal of making the state a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047.

AWS To Invest USD 7 Billion To Expand Cloud Data Centre In Telangana Over 14 Years
AWS to invest in Telangana to expand cloud data centre (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 12, 2025 at 5:15 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: The Telangana government and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have signed an agreement under which the latter will invest USD 7 billion for a massive expansion of cloud data centre infrastructure over the next 14 years.

As part of the agreement signed during the Telangana Rising Global Summit held on December 8 and 9, the Telangana government will extend a comprehensive set of facilitation measures, infrastructure support, and ease-of-doing-business interventions to enable AWS to rapidly scale its data centre footprint here, an official release said on Thursday.

With an investment, the AWS region in Hyderabad will further strengthen the cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), startups, enterprises, and government services system in India, the release said.

Hailing the investment, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said, “We are proud that global giants like Amazon have expressed their confidence in Telangana. This huge investment is a testament to our governance, stability and belief in 'Telangana Rising 2047'. It will accelerate our goal of making the state a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047." A Revanth Reddy said this while addressing the Google for Startups event in Hyderabad.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said, "With this expansion, Hyderabad will stand as the data centre capital of India. It will vastly increase cloud, AI, digital infrastructure, jobs and innovation opportunities in the state."

Telangana Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary for IT Industries Sanjay Kumar, AWS India and South Asia President Sandeep Dutta and others were also present at the event.

Read More

  1. At Telangana Rising Global Summit, CM Revanth Reddy Says State Aiming To Become USD 3 Trillion Economy By 2047
  2. Telangana Govt To Name Roads After Ratan Tata, US President Donald Trump And Other Noted Personalities

TAGGED:

DATA CENTRE EXPANSION
AMAZON WEB SERVICES
TELANGANA GOVERNMENT
TELANGANA RISING GLOBAL SUMMIT
AWS INVESTMENT IN TELANGANA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.