Award-Winning Kerala Vegetable Farmer Dies By Suicide Amid Financial Struggles

Kannur: Ambatt Elias, an award-winning farmer from Kerala’s Kannur, died early Sunday morning after fighting for life following a suicide attempt on Thursday, allegedly due to mounting debts, officials said.

According to family sources, he allegedly consumed pesticide and was found in a critical condition at his farm three days ago. The 62-year-old farmer, who received the Best Farmer award from the Chief Minister for his excellence in vegetable cultivation and dedication to organic farming, had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the district, where he later succumbed.

Celebrated for his dedication and exemplary agricultural success, Elias had been cultivating vegetables on a leased land for nearly four decades in the hilly regions of Kannur and neighbouring Kasaragod district. Financial liabilities to the tune of several lakhs of rupees are suspected to have driven him to take the extreme step.

A native of Edavaram in Kannur district’s hilly terrain, Elias dedicated 38 years of his life to vegetable farming. He was known for his unwavering passion, often emphasising that farming was not just a profession but a way of life. Speaking to ETV Bharat in October 2025, he had said, “I have been farming for 38 years. Five or eight families depend on me. I am able to employ 2000 to 3000 people a year. No matter how much I lose in farming, I cannot give up this profession.”