Award-Winning Kerala Vegetable Farmer Dies By Suicide Amid Financial Struggles
Elias had been cultivating vegetables on a leased land for nearly four decades in the hilly regions of Kannur and neighbouring Kasaragod district.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Kannur: Ambatt Elias, an award-winning farmer from Kerala’s Kannur, died early Sunday morning after fighting for life following a suicide attempt on Thursday, allegedly due to mounting debts, officials said.
According to family sources, he allegedly consumed pesticide and was found in a critical condition at his farm three days ago. The 62-year-old farmer, who received the Best Farmer award from the Chief Minister for his excellence in vegetable cultivation and dedication to organic farming, had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the district, where he later succumbed.
Celebrated for his dedication and exemplary agricultural success, Elias had been cultivating vegetables on a leased land for nearly four decades in the hilly regions of Kannur and neighbouring Kasaragod district. Financial liabilities to the tune of several lakhs of rupees are suspected to have driven him to take the extreme step.
A native of Edavaram in Kannur district’s hilly terrain, Elias dedicated 38 years of his life to vegetable farming. He was known for his unwavering passion, often emphasising that farming was not just a profession but a way of life. Speaking to ETV Bharat in October 2025, he had said, “I have been farming for 38 years. Five or eight families depend on me. I am able to employ 2000 to 3000 people a year. No matter how much I lose in farming, I cannot give up this profession.”
A passionate farmer, his dedication extended to seeking out fallow lands in search of new opportunities, even in the neighbouring Kasaragod, to expand his farming activities. He employed organic farming methods, preparing his own pest repellents like green decoctions, fish amino acids, and organic slurry. Elias used eco-friendly pest control techniques like pheromone traps.
He managed to cultivate up to eighteen crops throughout the year, including bananas, brinjal, pumpkins, chillies, and leafy vegetables, often achieving 100 per cent yield in his fields. Despite his accomplishments, Elias faced severe financial difficulties, reportedly accumulating debts. His farming endeavours, though fruitful, were no longer enough to sustain his financial obligations.
Friends and family described Elias as a resilient and optimistic farmer who faced challenges with a smile. But he is said to have hidden financial liabilities even from loved ones, fighting the battle alone. According to Agriculture Officer Suresh Kuttoor, Elias had planted about 2,500 banana seedlings recently but did not reap the expected income due to market fluctuations and debts. The officer added that the deceased farmer is said to have a debt amounting to Rs. 35 lakh.
Elias’ sprawling vegetable garden, which withstood harsh winters and torrential rains, remains a silent testament to his hard work and dreams. Now, it stands as a poignant reminder of the mental agony and financial instability of farmers across the region.
Based on National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released in December 2025, 3.9 lakh farmers in India have died by suicide in a new 28-year period (1995–2023). Among them, Southern and western India account for nearly three-quarters of all farmer suicides.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
