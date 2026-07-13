'Awaiting AIIMS Report, Will Consult Lawyers For Next Course Of Action': Twisha Sharma's Father
Five-member AIIMS Delhi medical board handed over Twisha Sharma's second post-mortem report to the CBI on July 10.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Bhopal: Navnidhi Sharma, father of Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her in-laws house in Bhopal in May, said he has heard that his daughter's second post-mortem report has confirmed the presence of skin tissue on the alleged ligature material, a gymnastic belt, that matched with the injury pattern on her neck. He said he has not yet been provided an official copy of the report.
A sealed 11-page second post-mortem report in the Twisha Sharma death case was handed over by the five-member AIIMS Delhi medical board to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 10, in compliance with the Madhya Pradesh High Court's orders. The second post-mortem was conducted on May 24.
Twisha's father said that the family have been waiting for for a long time and now hopes to receive both the copy of the report and the video recording of the post-mortem examination.
"We have received information that a match regarding the ligature has been found. The report remains sealed, and full details have not yet been disclosed. Our family has been waiting for this second post-mortem report for a long time. We hope that the video recording of the post-mortem will also be made available," he said.
Twisha's father further said that once the family receives the report and the video recording, they will consult their legal advisors to determine the next legal steps.
Twisha was married to Samarth Singh, a lawyer in December 2025. Five months later, she was found dead at their home. Her family has accused Samarth and her mother-in-law Giribala, a retired judge, of dowry-related harassment, abuse and domestic violence. The investigation was handed over to the CBI following questions raised about the first post-mortem report. Both Samarth and Giribala were taken into custody.
This report is now considered a crucial evidence, forming the basis for the CBI's future course of action.
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