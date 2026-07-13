ETV Bharat / state

'Awaiting AIIMS Report, Will Consult Lawyers For Next Course Of Action': Twisha Sharma's Father

Bhopal: Navnidhi Sharma, father of Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her in-laws house in Bhopal in May, said he has heard that his daughter's second post-mortem report has confirmed the presence of skin tissue on the alleged ligature material, a gymnastic belt, that matched with the injury pattern on her neck. He said he has not yet been provided an official copy of the report.

A sealed 11-page second post-mortem report in the Twisha Sharma death case was handed over by the five-member AIIMS Delhi medical board to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 10, in compliance with the Madhya Pradesh High Court's orders. The second post-mortem was conducted on May 24.

Twisha's father said that the family have been waiting for for a long time and now hopes to receive both the copy of the report and the video recording of the post-mortem examination.

"We have received information that a match regarding the ligature has been found. The report remains sealed, and full details have not yet been disclosed. Our family has been waiting for this second post-mortem report for a long time. We hope that the video recording of the post-mortem will also be made available," he said.