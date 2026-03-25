ETV Bharat / state

Avoided Rahu Kaala While Presenting Budget Due To Family Advice: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that he presented the 2026-27 budget while avoiding Rahu Kaala, an inauspicious time according to Hindu beliefs, following advice from his family members and officers.

Siddaramaiah, who on several occasions claimed to have no belief in auspicious or inauspicious times, said he heeded the advice of his family members and officers and avoided Rahu Kaala. "I didn't want to disappoint them or hurt their feelings. So I avoided Rahu Kaala. This is the first time in my political career that I did so," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah rescheduled his budget presentation to 10.15 AM from 11 AM on March 6 as the Rahu Kaala started at 10.30 AM. He, however, said he still doesn't believe in auspicious and inauspicious times. "There will be no good times or bad times," he said.

Opposition Leader R Ashoka chided the CM, saying that the latter was forced to shun his belief as his chair is in danger. He was referring to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's continued efforts to replace Siddaramaiah as per an undisclosed pact reportedly struck by the Congress high command.