Avoid Use Of 'Harijan' And 'Girijan' In Official Communications: Haryana Govt Tells All Departments

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has directed all its departments, public and educational institutions to refrain from using the terms 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' in official communications for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Haryana Chief Secretary's office issued a letter to this effect on Tuesday, in which it has asked all concerned to "strictly avoid" using the two terms in official correspondence.

Notably, Mahatma Gandhi had coined the term 'Harijans' for SCs, meaning 'people of God'. However, BR Ambedkar was against use of 'Harijans' and preferred to call them 'Dalits'.

In an official statement, the Chief Secretary's office stated, "The Haryana government has issued directions to all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Boards, Corporations, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) and Registrars of Universities to strictly avoid the use of terms such as 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' in all official matters and correspondence."