Avoid Use Of 'Harijan' And 'Girijan' In Official Communications: Haryana Govt Tells All Departments
The state government has cited instructions of the Government of India, which clearly mandate the discontinuation of these expressions in official dealings.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 7:33 AM IST
Chandigarh: The Haryana government has directed all its departments, public and educational institutions to refrain from using the terms 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' in official communications for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).
Haryana Chief Secretary's office issued a letter to this effect on Tuesday, in which it has asked all concerned to "strictly avoid" using the two terms in official correspondence.
Notably, Mahatma Gandhi had coined the term 'Harijans' for SCs, meaning 'people of God'. However, BR Ambedkar was against use of 'Harijans' and preferred to call them 'Dalits'.
In an official statement, the Chief Secretary's office stated, "The Haryana government has issued directions to all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Boards, Corporations, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) and Registrars of Universities to strictly avoid the use of terms such as 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' in all official matters and correspondence."
Further, in the letter, it has been reiterated that the Constitution of India does not use these expressions to refer to SCs and STs.
The state government has cited instructions of the Government of India which clearly mandate the discontinuation of these expressions in official dealings.
"The matter was reviewed by the state government, during which it came to notice that certain departments were not strictly adhering to the said instructions. Consequently, all departments and authorities have been directed to ensure full compliance with the central government's guidelines and to discontinue the usage of the terms 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' in all official records, correspondence and communications," the statement said.
Also Read: