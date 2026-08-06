ETV Bharat / state

Avoid Kanwar Yatra Routes: Darul Uloom Deoband Issues Advisory For Students

'Kanwariyas' take out a 'Kanwar Yatra' procession with an idol of Lord Shiva during the holy month of 'Sawan', in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Saturday, Aug 1, 2026. ( PTI )

Saharanpur: Darul Uloom Deoband, the prominent Islamic seminary, has issued a special advisory for its students during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, asking them to avoid unnecessary movement on Kanwar routes and crowded areas as a precautionary measure.

In a written order issued on Wednesday evening, the hostel in-charge, Maulana Ashraf Abbas, said the advisory has been issued to ensure students' safety and maintain discipline during the annual pilgrimage.

Students have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly on Kanwar routes and the GT Road, and to venture out only if absolutely essential.