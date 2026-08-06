Avoid Kanwar Yatra Routes: Darul Uloom Deoband Issues Advisory For Students
Hostel in-charge, Maulana Ashraf Abbas, said the advisory has been issued to ensure students' safety and maintain discipline during the annual pilgrimage.
By PTI
Published : August 6, 2026 at 1:40 AM IST|
Updated : August 6, 2026 at 1:48 AM IST
Saharanpur: Darul Uloom Deoband, the prominent Islamic seminary, has issued a special advisory for its students during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, asking them to avoid unnecessary movement on Kanwar routes and crowded areas as a precautionary measure.
In a written order issued on Wednesday evening, the hostel in-charge, Maulana Ashraf Abbas, said the advisory has been issued to ensure students' safety and maintain discipline during the annual pilgrimage.
Students have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly on Kanwar routes and the GT Road, and to venture out only if absolutely essential.
The advisory also directs students undertaking essential travel to use only reserved railway coaches and to carry their Darul Uloom-issued identity cards at all times.
It further states that no student will be allowed to enter the campus after sunset without producing the institution-issued identity card. The seminary said the measures are intended to ensure security and orderly movement during the Kanwar Yatra.