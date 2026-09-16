Aviation Fuel Manufacturing Plant Coming Up In Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada
The plant with an annual capacity of 93,000 metric tonnes is coming up at a 45-acre site near the Kakinada Anchorage Port.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Kakinada: An aviation fuel manufacturing plant is set to be established in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada at an estimated cost of Rs 2,500 crore with an annual production capacity of 93,000 metric tonnes, officials said.
According to the officials, SAF One India SP Compact Private Limited will construct this plant for which a 45-acre site near the Kakinada Anchorage Port has already been leased to the company. A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday to secure the crucial environmental and CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) clearances required for setting up the industry.
Renewable waste serves as the raw material...
Sustainable aviation fuel will be produced at the plant using used cooking oils and palm oil mill wastewater (hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids). The facility will produce 352 tonnes of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), 4,900 tonnes of bio-naphtha, and 5,400 tonnes of renewable off-gas annually.
According to officials, HVO will be used as a substitute for diesel in transport vehicles. Bio-naphtha and off-gas will be reused within the plant for hydrogen production and in the steam methane reformer, they said.
The plant will create direct and indirect employment opportunities for 2,100 people during the plant's construction phase and for 420 people during the operational phase.
The plant coming up near Kakinada Port, is classified as a 'Category A' project, requiring prior clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
A portion of the project falls under the CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone)-2 zone. The pipeline route passes through the CRZ-1A mangrove forest buffer zone and the CRZ-1B zone. Therefore, the plant will have to get the mandatory environmental and CRZ clearances.
The project requires 1,796 kilolitres of water per day; 540 kilolitres will be obtained through recycling, while the remainder will be sourced from authorized local suppliers. A capital investment of Rs 69.33 crore will be allocated for the implementation of the environmental management plan.
It is understood that a team of scientists has criticized the company's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report, pointing out flaws in its contents.
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