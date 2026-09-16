ETV Bharat / state

Aviation Fuel Manufacturing Plant Coming Up In Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada

Kakinada: An aviation fuel manufacturing plant is set to be established in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada at an estimated cost of Rs 2,500 crore with an annual production capacity of 93,000 metric tonnes, officials said.

According to the officials, SAF One India SP Compact Private Limited will construct this plant for which a 45-acre site near the Kakinada Anchorage Port has already been leased to the company. A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday to secure the crucial environmental and CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) clearances required for setting up the industry.

Renewable waste serves as the raw material...

Sustainable aviation fuel will be produced at the plant using used cooking oils and palm oil mill wastewater (hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids). The facility will produce 352 tonnes of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), 4,900 tonnes of bio-naphtha, and 5,400 tonnes of renewable off-gas annually.

According to officials, HVO will be used as a substitute for diesel in transport vehicles. Bio-naphtha and off-gas will be reused within the plant for hydrogen production and in the steam methane reformer, they said.