Kochi Emergency Landing: What Is An Aircraft's 'Engine Reverse Thrust System'?
Aviation expert Captain Sooraj Jose explains to Parveez K the critical role of the system during landings
Published : June 13, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Kochi: An Air Arabia flight (G9 454) en route from Sharjah to Kozhikode made an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport in the early hours of Saturday due to a technical snag.
A technical failure in the aircraft's engine reverse thrust system triggered the emergency landing. A Cochin International Airport Limited spokesperson shared the reassuring news that all 170 passengers, 9 children, and the crew members on board were completely safe. Against this backdrop, aviation expert Captain Sooraj Jose explains the critical role of the 'Engine Reverse Thrust System' in aircraft safety to ETV Bharat.
What is the Engine Reverse Thrust System?
The engine reverse thrust system is an additional braking mechanism used during landing to help decelerate the aircraft. Normally, when an aircraft takes off and cruises forward, the airflow (thrust) from the engines is directed entirely backward. This provides the forward momentum for the aircraft. However, the moment the aircraft touches down on the runway during landing, the direction of this airflow is reversed and directed forward. When the powerful airflow is deflected forward, it rapidly reduces the aircraft's speed.
Captain Sooraj noted that this system is absolutely essential for bringing the aircraft to a halt within the required distance. The reverse thrust system becomes particularly crucial when landing at airports with relatively short runways. At table-top airports like Kozhikode, if the reverse thrust system fails to deploy after touchdown, there is a very high probability that the aircraft will overshoot the runway.
While standard wheel brakes are also used to halt a landing aircraft, relying solely on them can generate immense heat due to friction, risking brake failure. Therefore, aircraft are brought to a safe stop on the runway by using wheel brakes minimally and relying primarily on engine reverse thrust. Since engineers and pilots conduct detailed pre-flight safety inspections, failures in the engine reverse thrust system during landing are extremely rare occurrences.
The 'PAN-PAN' Message and Landing
A pilot transmits a 'PAN-PAN' message to Air Traffic Control (ATC) when encountering technical issues that require urgent attention but carry a relatively lower immediate risk—such as an engine reverse thrust malfunction. This code signifies that the aircraft has a minor technical problem. On the other hand, a 'MAY DAY' distress call is issued only during critical failures or life-threatening situations. If a pilot declares a Mayday, ATC clears the runway and grants landing priority exclusively to that aircraft.
Pilots undergo rigorous training to handle nearly 90 percent of technical snags. If necessary, they communicate with engineers while mid-air. A pilot requests an emergency landing at the nearest available airport only when convinced that the aircraft cannot be safely landed at its original destination. Such emergency messages are communicated over a dedicated emergency frequency of 121.5 MHz.
Safety Preparedness in Kochi
On Saturday, upon receiving the pilot's message regarding the technical snag, an alert was immediately sounded at the Kochi airport. Strictly adhering to safety protocols, a 'Local Standby' was declared at the airport by 03.19 am. Subsequently, considering the gravity of the technical issue, a 'full emergency' was declared at 03.34 am to ensure complete operational readiness. All emergency response units, including the fire brigade, ambulances and medical teams, took up positions alongside the runway.
Following moments of high anxiety, the Air Arabia flight landed safely at the Kochi airport at 03.38 am. The aircraft was subsequently towed to a parking bay. Immediately after touchdown, safety personnel carried out a detailed inspection. The emergency status at the airport was called off at 03.45 am after all safety checks were successfully completed.
A major potential mishap was averted through the timely intervention of the airport authorities and the pilot. Remarkably, the emergency landing and subsequent procedures did not disrupt the daily operations or flight schedules of other aircraft at the Kochi airport, with all other flights operating on time.
Following the landing, Air Arabia's technical experts thoroughly inspected and rectified the defect in the engine reverse thrust system. Once the aircraft was certified completely airworthy, it departed Kochi for the Kozhikode International Airport at around 07.15 am. The swift action and safety preparedness of the airport authorities successfully defused what was a moment of deep anxiety for the passengers and their relatives.
Also Read
Kozhikode-Bound Air Arabia Flight From Sharjah Makes Emergency Landing In Kochi
Air India Flight Issues PAN-PAN Alert, Makes Emergency Landing In Thiruvananthapuram After Midair Engine Trouble