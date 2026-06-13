ETV Bharat / state

Kochi Emergency Landing: What Is An Aircraft's 'Engine Reverse Thrust System'?

Kochi: An Air Arabia flight (G9 454) en route from Sharjah to Kozhikode made an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport in the early hours of Saturday due to a technical snag.

A technical failure in the aircraft's engine reverse thrust system triggered the emergency landing. A Cochin International Airport Limited spokesperson shared the reassuring news that all 170 passengers, 9 children, and the crew members on board were completely safe. Against this backdrop, aviation expert Captain Sooraj Jose explains the critical role of the 'Engine Reverse Thrust System' in aircraft safety to ETV Bharat.

What is the Engine Reverse Thrust System?

​The engine reverse thrust system is an additional braking mechanism used during landing to help decelerate the aircraft. Normally, when an aircraft takes off and cruises forward, the airflow (thrust) from the engines is directed entirely backward. This provides the forward momentum for the aircraft. However, the moment the aircraft touches down on the runway during landing, the direction of this airflow is reversed and directed forward. When the powerful airflow is deflected forward, it rapidly reduces the aircraft's speed.

​Captain Sooraj noted that this system is absolutely essential for bringing the aircraft to a halt within the required distance. The reverse thrust system becomes particularly crucial when landing at airports with relatively short runways. At table-top airports like Kozhikode, if the reverse thrust system fails to deploy after touchdown, there is a very high probability that the aircraft will overshoot the runway.

While standard wheel brakes are also used to halt a landing aircraft, relying solely on them can generate immense heat due to friction, risking brake failure. Therefore, aircraft are brought to a safe stop on the runway by using wheel brakes minimally and relying primarily on engine reverse thrust. Since engineers and pilots conduct detailed pre-flight safety inspections, failures in the engine reverse thrust system during landing are extremely rare occurrences.

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