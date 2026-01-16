Avaniyapuram Jallikattu Concludes With Fierce Contest As Pongal Festivities Get Underway
Jallikattu competitions are traditionally organised during Thai Pongal, and those held in Madurai district are among the most renowned in Tamil Nadu
Published : January 16, 2026 at 12:38 AM IST
Madurai: Balamurugan from Valayankulam won the first prize, a Nissan car, at the Jallikattu competition held in Avaniyapuram, Madurai, as part of the Pongal festival celebrations.
Jallikattu competitions are traditionally organised during Thai Pongal, and those held in Madurai district are among the most renowned in Tamil Nadu. This year, the first day of the district’s Jallikattu events commenced at Avaniyapuram. The competition was inaugurated by ministers Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.
A total of 986 bulls from various districts, including Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul, and Tiruchirappalli, were brought for the event. After following mandatory veterinary checks, 47 bulls were disqualified, which left 939 bulls to participate in the competition.
As many as 578 bull tamers from different regions registered for the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu. Of these, 11 were disqualified during the physical fitness screening, while 564 participants were cleared to enter the arena.
The competition was conducted in 11 rounds, with 50 participants entering the arena in each round. Around 80 to 90 bulls were released every hour through the vaadivasal (bull entry gate). Those who caught the highest number of bulls in each round advanced to the final round.
At the conclusion of the event, Balamurugan, who successfully tamed 22 bulls, emerged as the winner and was awarded a Nissan car. Karthik from Avaniyapuram secured the second prize, a motorcycle, after catching 17 bulls. In the best bull category, the Virumandi brothers’ bull won a tractor, while G.R. Karthik’s bull was awarded a gold coin.
Several other prizes, including wardrobes, beds, and silver items, were presented to winning participants and bull owners in different rounds. Commercial Taxes Minister Moorthy distributed the prizes in the presence of Madurai District Collector Praveen Kumar, Madurai Corporation Commissioner Chitra Vijayan, and Madurai City Police Commissioner Loganathan.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is scheduled to inaugurate the Jallikattu competition at Palamedu on January 16, while Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the Alanganallur Jallikattu event on January 17.
