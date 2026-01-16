ETV Bharat / state

Avaniyapuram Jallikattu Concludes With Fierce Contest As Pongal Festivities Get Underway

The competition was conducted in 11 rounds, with 50 participants entering the arena in each round. ( ETV Bharat )

Madurai: Balamurugan from Valayankulam won the first prize, a Nissan car, at the Jallikattu competition held in Avaniyapuram, Madurai, as part of the Pongal festival celebrations.

Jallikattu competitions are traditionally organised during Thai Pongal, and those held in Madurai district are among the most renowned in Tamil Nadu. This year, the first day of the district’s Jallikattu events commenced at Avaniyapuram. The competition was inaugurated by ministers Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

A total of 986 bulls from various districts, including Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul, and Tiruchirappalli, were brought for the event. After following mandatory veterinary checks, 47 bulls were disqualified, which left 939 bulls to participate in the competition.

As many as 578 bull tamers from different regions registered for the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu. Of these, 11 were disqualified during the physical fitness screening, while 564 participants were cleared to enter the arena.