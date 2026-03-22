ETV Bharat / state

Avalanche Warning Sounded For Parts Of Sikkim, Advisory Issued

Siliguri: An avalanche warning has been sounded for various parts of Sikkim and several areas have been put on high alert, officials said.

An advisory issued by the Defence Geo-informatics Research Establishment (DGRE), which operates under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), there is a possibility of avalanche at Nathula, Zuluk and Thang valley regions over the next 24 hours. Both the administration and the Army have initiated operations to evacuate tourists and local residents from these areas to safer locations.

Tourists and locals are being evacuated to safer locations (ETV Bharat)

North and East Sikkim have been experiencing continuous snowfall over the last few days because of which routes connecting Lachen to Thangu and Thangu to Gurudongmar have been completely blocked. Numerous tourists are stranded at various places in this region.

The DRDO provides technical assistance for forecasting snowfall in mountainous regions, conducting geological surveys and ensuring operational safety in remote and inaccessible terrains.