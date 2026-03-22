Avalanche Warning Sounded For Parts Of Sikkim, Advisory Issued
The Sikkim administration has put the disaster management forces on standby while heavy vehicles have been restricted from Chungthang to Lachung and Mangan.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Siliguri: An avalanche warning has been sounded for various parts of Sikkim and several areas have been put on high alert, officials said.
An advisory issued by the Defence Geo-informatics Research Establishment (DGRE), which operates under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), there is a possibility of avalanche at Nathula, Zuluk and Thang valley regions over the next 24 hours. Both the administration and the Army have initiated operations to evacuate tourists and local residents from these areas to safer locations.
North and East Sikkim have been experiencing continuous snowfall over the last few days because of which routes connecting Lachen to Thangu and Thangu to Gurudongmar have been completely blocked. Numerous tourists are stranded at various places in this region.
The DRDO provides technical assistance for forecasting snowfall in mountainous regions, conducting geological surveys and ensuring operational safety in remote and inaccessible terrains.
The DGRE warning states that Sikkim could be struck by a ‘severe’ avalanche. The risk of damage is particularly high in the areas adjacent to Tsomgo (Changu) Lake and Nathula. The Sikkim administration has directed the disaster management forces to remain on standby.
It is worth recalling that exactly three years ago in 2023, the state had witnessed a disaster at South Lhonak Lake, instilling a deep sense of panic that still haunts the public memory. People have yet to fully recover from the trauma of that horrific event. A fresh wave of anxiety has now gripped the populace.
Sources disclosed that the road connecting Yumthang to Zero Point has become impassable due to heavy snowfall. Although several routes leading from Chungthang to Lachung and Mangan remain open, a restriction has been imposed on the movement of heavy vehicles, permitting only light motor vehicles to pass.
Director of Sikkim Meteorological Department, Gopinath Raha said, "Snowfall will persist in the high-altitude mountainous regions. It will continue across Sikkim, including in Sandakphu. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall triggered by the formation of thunderclouds. Rain is expected to occur simultaneously in both the hills and the plains. The situation is likely to return to a somewhat normal state starting Sunday."
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department office at Alipore in West Bengal has stated that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur until March 28.
Rain forecast for four districts of north Bengal and most districts of south Bengal has been issued till March 24.
Also Read