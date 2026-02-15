ETV Bharat / state

Avalanche Hits Jammu and Kashmir's Doda; Bhaderwah-Pathankot Road Blocked

Bhaderwah/Jammu: An avalanche blocked the Bhaderwah-Pathankot inter-state road in Doda district of the Union Territory on Sunday, leaving dozens of vehicles stranded, a police officer said.

Bhaderwah Superintendent of Police Vinod Sharma said the avalanche struck between Thanthera and Guldanda, around 18 kms from Bhaderwah town, around 5 pm. No casualties were reported.

Guldanda is a famous winter destination in the Jammu region, and over 250 vehicles carrying tourists had crossed the area when the avalanche occurred, he said.