ETV Bharat / state

Avalanche Alert Issued For Three Districts Of Uttarakhand

Dehradun: With a fresh spell of rain and snowfall, an avalanche alert has been issued in the high-altitude areas of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh districts till today, officials said on Sunday.

According to an alert issued by the Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE), the changing weather patterns in Uttarakhand over the past 72 hours has increased risk of avalanches. An 'orange' alert regarding avalanches has been issued for three sensitive districts namely Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh. Following this, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has also issued an advisory, directing both the public and the administration to remain vigilant.

These three districts have been categorised under 'Danger Level-3,' which falls within the medium-to-high risk category, and the alert is in place for March 21 to March 22. Notably, this warning is important for areas where avalanche have been recorded in the past. The Meteorological Department has forecast rain and snowfall for the next few days.

Under such conditions, an imbalance often develops between the fresh layers of snow and compacted snow beneath, a primary cause of avalanches. Keeping this in mind, the DGRE has issued this alert to ensure that any potential hazard can be addressed proactively. The administration has been directed to maintain continuous surveillance on the snowfall situation, both during the day and at night.