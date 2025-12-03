ETV Bharat / state

Availing SC Quota Benefits After Conversion Amounts To 'Fraud' On Constitution, Rules Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj: In a major ruling, the Allahabad High Court has said that people who convert to Christianity in Uttar Pradesh cannot continue taking benefits meant for Scheduled Castes, calling it a "fraud on the Constitution".

The Court on Tuesday issued a sweeping direction to the entire administrative machinery of Uttar Pradesh to ensure that individuals converted to Christianity do not continue to avail benefits meant for Scheduled Castes (SC).

Noting that retention of SC status after conversion amounts to a "fraud on the Constitution", the High Court set a strict deadline of four months for all district magistrates in the state to act in accordance with the law to identify and prevent such occurrences.

Justice Praveen Kumar Giri passed the order while dismissing an application filed by Jitendra Sahani from Maharajganj. In fact, Sahani has been accused of mocking Hindu deities and promoting enmity.

During the hearing, while going through the affidavit filed in support of the petition of the applicant, the court noted that he has mentioned his religion as Hindu in the affidavit, though he had converted to Christianity at this point. While police have also filed a chargesheet against Sahni under Sections 153-A and 295-A, the petitioner's lawyer said that Sahni had only asked for permission to preach the words of Jesus Christ on his own land. He said Sahni was being falsely implicated.