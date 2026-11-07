Autorickshaw Drivers Rape Two Girl Passengers In Separate Incidents In Bihar
The arrested accused have been identified as Sandeep Kumar of Karwandiya, Dhananjay Kumar and Roshan Yadav
By Dev Raj
Published : November 7, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Patna: Two auto-rickshaw drivers raped two girls in separate incidents in Bihar after taking them to uninhabited areas. The victims had boarded their vehicles to travel to their destinations.
In the first instance, an 18-year-old girl travelling in an autorickshaw was allegedly gang-raped by the driver and his associate after they took her to an isolated area in Rohtas district of Bihar. They left her and escaped with the vehicle, but were later arrested by the police.
The incident occurred under Karwandiya police station in the district on Wednesday when the girl hired the autorickshaw near the Maa Tarachandi Temple to go to Beda area. An associate of the driver was also sitting in the vehicle. It was supposed to be a routine commute, but the driver took a detour from the normal route and went towards a deserted area, where he and his associate gang raped the girl.
Once they left, the girl managed to reach Karwandiya railway station and informed the police, who took her to the police station, enquired with her about the incident, registered an FIR, and started investigations.
"We arrested two youths who were involved in the incident in the Karwandiya police station area. They have been forwarded to jail, while the survivor has been sent to Sasaram Sadar hospital for treatment and medical examination," Rohtas Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj told ETV Bharat on Friday.
The arrested youths have been identified as Sandeep Kumar of Karwandiya and Dhananjay Kumar, aka Chitranjan Paswan, a native of Bansa village in the district. The police have seized the autorickshaw as well.
In a separate but similar incident, a 17-year-old student waiting near Jasoiya Mor in Aurangabad district for transport to travel to the Anugrah Narayan Road railway station was taken to an isolated spot and raped by an autorickshaw driver on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Roshan Yadav of Karma village in Aurangabad district, offered to drop her to the station and drove the autorickshaw to a secluded fly-ash bricks manufacturing plant near Parsia village, located around 24km away from Jasoiya, and raped her.
The victim later reached a nearby local market and contacted the police. Meanwhile, the accused had followed her there and was arrested by the police.
"We have arrested the accused, and he has confessed to the crime. He has been forwarded to jail. The medical examination of the girl has also confirmed rape. Further legal action is being taken," Jamhor station house officer Deepak Kumar Rai said.
"The victim is a school student and a native of Kaimur district. She had come to Aurangabad for some work and wanted to catch a train to return home. She was waiting for public transport when Roshan offered her a lift, took her to a deserted place and raped her,” Deepak added.
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