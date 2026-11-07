ETV Bharat / state

Autorickshaw Drivers Rape Two Girl Passengers In Separate Incidents In Bihar

Patna: Two auto-rickshaw drivers raped two girls in separate incidents in Bihar after taking them to uninhabited areas. The victims had boarded their vehicles to travel to their destinations.

In the first instance, an 18-year-old girl travelling in an autorickshaw was allegedly gang-raped by the driver and his associate after they took her to an isolated area in Rohtas district of Bihar. They left her and escaped with the vehicle, but were later arrested by the police.

The incident occurred under Karwandiya police station in the district on Wednesday when the girl hired the autorickshaw near the Maa Tarachandi Temple to go to Beda area. An associate of the driver was also sitting in the vehicle. It was supposed to be a routine commute, but the driver took a detour from the normal route and went towards a deserted area, where he and his associate gang raped the girl.

Once they left, the girl managed to reach Karwandiya railway station and informed the police, who took her to the police station, enquired with her about the incident, registered an FIR, and started investigations.

"We arrested two youths who were involved in the incident in the Karwandiya police station area. They have been forwarded to jail, while the survivor has been sent to Sasaram Sadar hospital for treatment and medical examination," Rohtas Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj told ETV Bharat on Friday.

The arrested youths have been identified as Sandeep Kumar of Karwandiya and Dhananjay Kumar, aka Chitranjan Paswan, a native of Bansa village in the district. The police have seized the autorickshaw as well.