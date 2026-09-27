ETV Bharat / state

Autopsy Report Says Kushinagar Student Died Of Heart Attack, Viscera Sample Sent For Testing

Police at the spot during the exhumation of the student's body. ( ETV Bharat )

Kushinagar: The post-mortem report of a Class VII female student of Mahuawan Composite Junior High School under the Ramkola police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar — who collapsed on the premises — has confirmed a heart attack as the cause of death.

However, given the gravity of the matter, the viscera sample has been preserved and sent to a forensic laboratory for further examination.

The victim, Neha Bharti, suddenly collapsed at the school on September 24 and was rushed to the Ramkola Community Health Centre, which further referred her to the Padrauna Medical College. However, she passed away on the way.

Initial reports indicated that the sole teacher of the school was away on official duty at the time of the incident. After the student collapsed, locals took her to a nearby clinic, and her family members arrived there shortly after.

Villagers expressed strong outrage regarding the incident and the school's management, alleging that the only teacher was absent when the incident took place.