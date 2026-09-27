Autopsy Report Says Kushinagar Student Died Of Heart Attack, Viscera Sample Sent For Testing
The only teacher of Mahuawan Composite Junior High School was found prima facie negligent, and a two-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Kushinagar: The post-mortem report of a Class VII female student of Mahuawan Composite Junior High School under the Ramkola police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar — who collapsed on the premises — has confirmed a heart attack as the cause of death.
However, given the gravity of the matter, the viscera sample has been preserved and sent to a forensic laboratory for further examination.
The victim, Neha Bharti, suddenly collapsed at the school on September 24 and was rushed to the Ramkola Community Health Centre, which further referred her to the Padrauna Medical College. However, she passed away on the way.
Initial reports indicated that the sole teacher of the school was away on official duty at the time of the incident. After the student collapsed, locals took her to a nearby clinic, and her family members arrived there shortly after.
Villagers expressed strong outrage regarding the incident and the school's management, alleging that the only teacher was absent when the incident took place.
Agitated locals staged a protest by placing the student's body at Dahaur Crossing. Later, the sub-divisional magistrate reached the spot and pacified them. Subsequently, the body was buried by her family.
Acting on the district magistrate's instructions, the student's body was exhumed on Friday in the presence of a magistrate and sent for a post-mortem examination.
Meanwhile, the Basic Education Department has suspended the teacher, Yogendra Srivastava, who was found prima facie negligent and constituted a two-member committee to investigate the matter.
Kushinagar Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Siddharth Verma said the post-mortem report identified a heart attack as the cause of death.
"As a precautionary measure, doctors have preserved the viscera and sent it to a forensic laboratory for analysis. The family has performed the last rites, and the situation remains peaceful," he added.
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