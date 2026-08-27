ETV Bharat / state

Auto-Rickshaw, Taxi Drivers In Maharashtra To Get 1 Year To Learn Marathi: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced that the state government has decided to give auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers one year to learn functional Marathi.

No action will be taken against drivers during this period for not having the required knowledge of the state's official language, he said, days after the Transport Department headed by Shiv Sena minister Pratap Sarnaik carried out a checking drive and issued notices to the drivers who failed a Marathi test.

Representatives of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers' organisations, led by Haji Arfat Shaikh, met him, Fadnavis told reporters, adding that they fully supported the rule that drivers should learn basic Marathi and were willing to learn it.

However, the representatives pointed out that drivers belong to different age groups and many of them had left formal education years ago, making it difficult to learn Marathi in a short period, the chief minister said.

"They requested that they be given one year's time. The state government has accepted their demand and is giving them one year. No action will be taken during this period," Fadnavis said.