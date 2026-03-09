ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Death Was 'Planned Murder For Insurance Money'; Wife Among Four Arrested

Khammam: A week after the death of an auto-rickshaw driver in what initially seemed to be a road accident in Khammam district of Telangana, Police on Sunday revealed that the victim was deliberately run over by a vehicle as part of murder plan hatched by none other than his wife to claim insurance money.

Disclosing the case details, Khammam Rural Circle Inspector Mushkaraju informed that four accused have been arrested in this connection and the victim's wife was among the main conspirators.

Last week, on the night of March 2, locals noticed an unidentified body lying on Khammam-Kuravi main road near MV Palem in the rural mandal. Members of the Annam Foundation, led by chairman Annam Srinivasa Rao, informed the police who rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the government hospital for post mortem.

The deceased was identified as Chaganti Ravi, 42, a resident of Gandhinagar in Khammam city.

When relatives learned about his death, they grew suspicious and approached the police, expressing doubts over the circumstances which led to the tragedy. Filing a police complaint, they specifically raised suspicion over Ravi's wife, Chaganti Prashanthi, and a relative Srinivas, who had been missing since the incident.