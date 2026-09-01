ETV Bharat / state

Taxi, Auto-Rickshaw Fares Hiked In Mumbai Region

Mumbai: Auto-rickshaw and black-and-yellow taxi fares in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) were increased by Re 1 and Rs 2, respectively, on Tuesday, officials said. Passengers will now have to pay a minimum fare of Rs 27 for auto-rickshaws and Rs 33 for taxis for the first 1.5-km journey.

The fare hike comes as Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) also raised the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kg from midnight, taking the rate to Rs 88 per kg in the MMR. The fare revision was approved by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) based on the formula derived by the four-member Khatua panel, which takes into account fuel prices and other operating costs while determining fares.

The revised taxi fare is Rs 21.90 per km, up from Rs 20.66, while the auto-rickshaw fare has been increased to Rs 18.22 per km from Rs 17.14, an RTO official said. The fare revision comes after a gap of 18 months. The last fare hike of Rs 3 each for taxis and auto-rickshaws in the MMR came into effect on February 1, 2025.