Auto LPG Shortage Hits Bengaluru Hard: Auto Drivers Queue For Hours, Issue Bandh Warning, Demand Relief Amid Crisis
Auto LPG Shortage Hits Bengaluru Hard Auto Drivers Queue For Hours Issue Bandh Warning Demand Relief Amid Crisis
Published : April 7, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Bengaluru: An acute Auto Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) shortage in Karnataka has disrupted daily life, with auto drivers, small businesses, and households struggling to access fuel. Long queues outside LPG stations have become common across Bengaluru, while auto unions have warned of protests and a possible statewide bandh if the situation does not improve.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ayyub Khan, President of AAP Auto Union in Bengaluru, said, “The poor auto drivers are suffering from the LPG crisis. We are standing in long queues for hours just to fill fuel. Why didn’t the Central Government plan proper stocking despite being aware of the war situation?” He also criticised both governments, adding, “People are struggling, auto drivers are in distress but ministers, including the Chief Minister (CM) and Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) are busy with election campaigning in Davanagere. Is this governance?”
Auto drivers have alleged that LPG prices have risen sharply. “The cost has gone up to Rs 110–120, but no action is being taken. No raids are being conducted against those responsible,” Khan said. He demanded that the Karnataka government provide a monthly compensation of Rs 10,000 to drivers until the crisis is resolved. He added that the union is planning a strike on April 9 and plans to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, though he expressed doubts about his availability due to by-election campaigning in Davanagere.
The shortage has affected several sectors. Hotels and food businesses are facing difficulty due to a lack of commercial cylinders, while many households are struggling to access cooking gas. A section of migrant workers has reportedly begun returning to their home states due to the crisis.
Auto unions have announced that April 9 will be observed as a “black day”, with drivers planning to tie black flags to their vehicles. “If the problem continues, we will intensify protests and may call for a Karnataka bandh,” Khan warned. The state government has blamed the Centre for the disruption. Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa said fuel supply falls under the Union government and accused it of failing to act in time amid global disruptions. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to the Union Petroleum Minister seeking immediate intervention.
Officials have linked the shortage to the ongoing West Asia conflict and disruptions in supply routes, including the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation has urged drivers to temporarily switch to petrol. In a statement, the company said, “Around 70 percent of auto-rickshaws have dual-fuel capability. Users are encouraged to use petrol as an alternative.” It also noted that Auto LPG supplies in Karnataka have increased from 43.5 metric tonnes per day in February to over 68 metric tonnes in April.
The crisis is also pushing drivers to consider shifting to CNG or selling their LPG autos. Falling resale values and the cost of conversion are adding to their financial burden, raising concerns about the long-term impact on livelihoods.
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