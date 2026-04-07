ETV Bharat / state

Auto LPG Shortage Hits Bengaluru Hard: Auto Drivers Queue For Hours, Issue Bandh Warning, Demand Relief Amid Crisis

Bengaluru: An acute Auto Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) shortage in Karnataka has disrupted daily life, with auto drivers, small businesses, and households struggling to access fuel. Long queues outside LPG stations have become common across Bengaluru, while auto unions have warned of protests and a possible statewide bandh if the situation does not improve.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ayyub Khan, President of AAP Auto Union in Bengaluru, said, “The poor auto drivers are suffering from the LPG crisis. We are standing in long queues for hours just to fill fuel. Why didn’t the Central Government plan proper stocking despite being aware of the war situation?” He also criticised both governments, adding, “People are struggling, auto drivers are in distress but ministers, including the Chief Minister (CM) and Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) are busy with election campaigning in Davanagere. Is this governance?”

Auto LPG Shortage Hits Bengaluru Hard: Auto Drivers Queue For Hours, Issue Bandh Warning (ETV Bharat)

Auto drivers have alleged that LPG prices have risen sharply. “The cost has gone up to Rs 110–120, but no action is being taken. No raids are being conducted against those responsible,” Khan said. He demanded that the Karnataka government provide a monthly compensation of Rs 10,000 to drivers until the crisis is resolved. He added that the union is planning a strike on April 9 and plans to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, though he expressed doubts about his availability due to by-election campaigning in Davanagere.