ETV Bharat / state

Auto Driver Returns Rs 5.64 Lakh Found On Road, Earns Praise From Police In Tamil Nadu

Tiruppur: Tamil Nadu Police officials have commended an auto-rickshaw driver who found Rs 5.64 lakh lying on a road and promptly handed it over to the police station.

The auto driver, identified as Madan, is a resident of Vijayapuram in Tiruppur and earns his livelihood by operating an auto-rickshaw there. On Friday morning, he was travelling with one of his relatives when he noticed a pink-coloured bag lying on the road near Valam Bridge.

Madan immediately stopped his vehicle and checked the bag. To his surprise, he found it filled with bundles of cash. Without delay, he proceeded to the Tiruppur South Police Station and handed over the bag to Inspector Ganesh Kumar. Upon examination, police found that the bag contained Rs 5.64 lakh in cash.