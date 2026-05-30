Auto Driver Returns Rs 5.64 Lakh Found On Road, Earns Praise From Police In Tamil Nadu
A Rajasthan trader recovered Rs 5.64 lakh, after an honest auto driver handed over the cash-filled bag to the police.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST
Tiruppur: Tamil Nadu Police officials have commended an auto-rickshaw driver who found Rs 5.64 lakh lying on a road and promptly handed it over to the police station.
The auto driver, identified as Madan, is a resident of Vijayapuram in Tiruppur and earns his livelihood by operating an auto-rickshaw there. On Friday morning, he was travelling with one of his relatives when he noticed a pink-coloured bag lying on the road near Valam Bridge.
Madan immediately stopped his vehicle and checked the bag. To his surprise, he found it filled with bundles of cash. Without delay, he proceeded to the Tiruppur South Police Station and handed over the bag to Inspector Ganesh Kumar. Upon examination, police found that the bag contained Rs 5.64 lakh in cash.
A businessman, Dhanaram, a native of Rajasthan, approached the Tiruppur South Police Station and reported that Rs 5.64 lakh he was carrying from his shop for deposit in a bank had accidentally fallen out of his bag while he was travelling.
After verifying the ownership using the details in the bag and confirming the cash amount, the police returned the money to Dhanaram.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepa Sathyan, Assistant Commissioner John and other police officials personally appreciated Madan for his honesty and responsible conduct in safely handing over the cash to the police. They also urged citizens to act with similar responsibility and integrity in such situations.
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