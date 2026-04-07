Uttarakhand Authorities Warn People Against Cyber Frauds During Country’s First Digital Census Exercise
The people will not be asked to divulge any confidential information, and they must inform the Police if asked to furnish bank details or OTP.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Dehradun: Authorities in Uttarakhand have warned the people about the risks of being conned by cyber criminals during the country’s first digital census enumeration that starts on April 10. The first phase will involve house listing and housing under which every family in the state is expected to be covered. The second phase will involve population enumeration.
This government initiative is aimed at generating accurate, transparent and real-time data with the help of technology in order to make future planning more effective and grounded. This digital census is expected to be a major intervention in geographically sensitive Uttarakhand.
Self-enumeration is being said to be the most important aspect of the exercise, where ordinary people will be able to enter their family's information using mobile phones. A special easy-to-use mobile application has been developed for this purpose, keeping in mind both rural and urban population.
There are 33 compulsory questions that are to be answered with regards to basic information like the condition of the house, material used for construction, number of family members, name of the head of the family, gender and social class etc.
The people also need to enter information about amenities like drinking water, electricity, toilet, kitchen and gas connection. Officials said that the people will not be asked their bank account details, and no one-time password is required to be filled. However, they will need to provide the unique ID number that appears on their application only when asked.
Director (Census Operations) in Uttarakhand, Iva Srivastava, disclosed that information about electronic devices available like television, mobile phone, internet and laptops will be sought along with details of vehicles such as bicycles, motorcycles and cars.
"Information about family diet and lifestyle will also be part of this process. This will help the government understand the real-life conditions of society. All information entered into the application will be uploaded directly to a central system, ensuring transparency in data collection and analysis," she added.
While the census is being conducted digitally, on-ground verification will also be done to maintain its credibility. After the self-enumeration is over, census officials will go door-to-door to verify the information entered in the application. If necessary, relevant documents can also be accessed to correct any errors or incorrect information.
Officials say the double-layer system will ensure data accuracy and reduce the likelihood of any errors. This way, the exercise will be more reliable than ever before.
Secretary (Census Operations) Deepak Gairola stated that the staff that will carry out enumerations has been given special training for this entire campaign. A large number of teachers have been appointed as they are trusted by the people at the local level, and their role in data collection is considered important.
"A census officer must complete a survey of approximately 800 households within a month. A work plan has been developed to ensure the work is completed within the stipulated timeframe. Along with technical training, employees have also been assigned the responsibility of communicating with and raising awareness among the public," he underlined.
Keeping in mind the possible threat of cyber fraud, the government has advised the people to remain vigilant. It has clarified that the census staff will mostly be locals with whom the local population is familiar.
"If an outsider comes for a survey, he or she will need to contact the local village head, councillor, or other prominent figure. Additionally, employees will be issued an official identification card with a scan code. Citizens can scan this code to access the employee's complete information," said Iva.
She added that the people will not be asked to divulge any confidential information. She said people must inform the Police immediately if they are asked to furnish their bank details or OTP. The Police will be kept in the loop by providing them with the details of the enumerators.
Dehradun's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobal claims that proper security arrangements have been put in place for conducting the exercise. He stated that the Police and its cyber team will closely monitor the entire operation.
"Everyone is urged to remain vigilant and not provide information to strangers without verifying their identity. Every citizen has the right to ask a census official for their identification card and cooperate only after being fully satisfied," he said.
Officials disclosed that keeping in mind the weather conditions in Himalayan states like Uttarakhand, the process of population enumeration may be conducted as early as September 2026.
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