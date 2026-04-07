ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Authorities Warn People Against Cyber Frauds During Country’s First Digital Census Exercise

Dehradun: Authorities in Uttarakhand have warned the people about the risks of being conned by cyber criminals during the country’s first digital census enumeration that starts on April 10. The first phase will involve house listing and housing under which every family in the state is expected to be covered. The second phase will involve population enumeration.

This government initiative is aimed at generating accurate, transparent and real-time data with the help of technology in order to make future planning more effective and grounded. This digital census is expected to be a major intervention in geographically sensitive Uttarakhand.

Self-enumeration is being said to be the most important aspect of the exercise, where ordinary people will be able to enter their family's information using mobile phones. A special easy-to-use mobile application has been developed for this purpose, keeping in mind both rural and urban population.

There are 33 compulsory questions that are to be answered with regards to basic information like the condition of the house, material used for construction, number of family members, name of the head of the family, gender and social class etc.

The people also need to enter information about amenities like drinking water, electricity, toilet, kitchen and gas connection. Officials said that the people will not be asked their bank account details, and no one-time password is required to be filled. However, they will need to provide the unique ID number that appears on their application only when asked.

Director (Census Operations) in Uttarakhand, Iva Srivastava, disclosed that information about electronic devices available like television, mobile phone, internet and laptops will be sought along with details of vehicles such as bicycles, motorcycles and cars.

"Information about family diet and lifestyle will also be part of this process. This will help the government understand the real-life conditions of society. All information entered into the application will be uploaded directly to a central system, ensuring transparency in data collection and analysis," she added.

While the census is being conducted digitally, on-ground verification will also be done to maintain its credibility. After the self-enumeration is over, census officials will go door-to-door to verify the information entered in the application. If necessary, relevant documents can also be accessed to correct any errors or incorrect information.

Officials say the double-layer system will ensure data accuracy and reduce the likelihood of any errors. This way, the exercise will be more reliable than ever before.