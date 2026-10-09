Authorities To Make Registration Mandatory For Visit To Kainchi Dham Shrine In Uttarakhand
Administration is preparing to implement a pre-registration system for visiting Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand, reports Kirankant Sharma.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Dehradun: The administration is preparing to implement a pre-registration system for visiting Kainchi Dham, the ashram of Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj, in Uttarakhand.
The Kainchi Dham is rapidly emerging as a major center of faith in the mountains of Uttarakhand. Devotees have until now been coming directly to Kainchi Dham for worship without any prior registration. The pre-registration system has been modeled on the pattern of Char Dham Yatra to manage the crowds.
With the new system, devotees may be required to declare the date of their visit before reaching the shrine. The administration is looking to manage the crowds with recent surge in visitor flow disrupting traffic between the Nainital and Almora districts, causing significant inconvenience to local residents.
A steady rise in the number of devotees visiting Kainchi Dham has been witnessed recently. While a weekend normally saw an influx of 20,000 to 25,000 devotees, recently it touched 35,000 to 40,000 arrivals in a single day.
On October 2, the arrival of approximately 36,000 devotees caused a traffic jam that stretched nearly two kilometers on the Bhowali-Kainchi route, forcing travelers to endure hours of hardship.
Traffic heading towards Kainchi Dham has affected daily commutes of people in nearby hill towns. The administration is moving towards managing Kainchi Dham not merely as a temple but as a major religious tourism hub.
Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat said efforts are underway to implement an online registration system to assess the number of visiting pilgrims in advance. "On days with heavy footfall, entry could be restricted. The aim is to establish a system capable of handling a daily influx of approximately 20,000 to 25,000 pilgrims," said Rawat.
The administration is also planning to make arrangements such as advance bookings for hotels, dharmashalas (pilgrim rest houses), or inns for visitors to avoid accommodation shortage during the heavy rush.
A surge in crowds has put a strain on amenities such as parking, roads, hotels, food, water, and security. Preparations are also underway to create separate entry and exit points to better manage crowds within the Kainchi Dham complex. The administration has issued directives to establish separate entry and exit systems to handle high-volume days effectively.
Officials have said that the objective is to streamline the movement of devotees within the temple complex into a "one-way, organised flow to prevent overcrowding at any single point and ensure that visitors do not face unnecessary waiting time or chaotic situations of pushing and shoving."
The administration has also directed increased monitoring of businesses catering to devotees. To curb complaints regarding overcharging at hotels, shops, eateries, and other service outlets, the display of rate lists will be made mandatory.
Commissioner Rawat said the temple complex is not the "administration's only concern in the Kainchi Dham area" and instructions have been issued to regulate large gatherings along the holy Shipra River, which flows near the temple.
The influx of large numbers of people to the riverbanks is affecting the environment and putting strain on the facilities for cleanliness. Authorities are planning to take action against those using the river area as a picnic spot.
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