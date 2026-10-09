ETV Bharat / state

Authorities To Make Registration Mandatory For Visit To Kainchi Dham Shrine In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The administration is preparing to implement a pre-registration system for visiting Kainchi Dham, the ashram of Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj, in Uttarakhand.

The Kainchi Dham is rapidly emerging as a major center of faith in the mountains of Uttarakhand. Devotees have until now been coming directly to Kainchi Dham for worship without any prior registration. The pre-registration system has been modeled on the pattern of Char Dham Yatra to manage the crowds.

With the new system, devotees may be required to declare the date of their visit before reaching the shrine. The administration is looking to manage the crowds with recent surge in visitor flow disrupting traffic between the Nainital and Almora districts, causing significant inconvenience to local residents.

A steady rise in the number of devotees visiting Kainchi Dham has been witnessed recently. While a weekend normally saw an influx of 20,000 to 25,000 devotees, recently it touched 35,000 to 40,000 arrivals in a single day.

On October 2, the arrival of approximately 36,000 devotees caused a traffic jam that stretched nearly two kilometers on the Bhowali-Kainchi route, forcing travelers to endure hours of hardship.

Traffic heading towards Kainchi Dham has affected daily commutes of people in nearby hill towns. ​The administration is moving towards managing Kainchi Dham not merely as a temple but as a major religious tourism hub.

Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat said efforts are underway to implement an online registration system to assess the number of visiting pilgrims in advance. "On days with heavy footfall, entry could be restricted. The aim is to establish a system capable of handling a daily influx of approximately 20,000 to 25,000 pilgrims," said Rawat.